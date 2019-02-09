Home Entertainment Review

'Amavas' movie review: A horror film that's only jumps, no scares

Nargis, understandably out of touch with her Hindi, chews up her lines with an unplaceable accent.

Published: 09th February 2019 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Amavas

A still from 'Amavas'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

To enter a haunted house in the brightest fur coat is to send out the wrong message. Nobody likes their privacy invaded by gaudy affluence, let alone ghosts in the English countryside. The heroine of Amavas, Ahana (played by Nargis Fakhri), goes a step further: she laughingly unknots the religious token hanging off the front door, chiding the comical caretaker for not using a lock instead.

A door squeaks open, and you know evil forces are afoot. Once again. Directed by Bhusan Patel, the film refurbishes old creeps just for the sake of it, with no added ambition or intent attached: floorboards creak, shadows float, hands emerge from the corners of the frame.

This utter lack of reinvention is highlighted in the laziest possible ways, signalling a disinterest that verges on defiance. I assume there’s still a market for all this. There’s one new addition though: lead actor (and producer) Sachiin Joshi. He has figured out how to play the quintessential horror hero with conviction: He just doesn’t budge.

The camera swerves around him in smartly framed mid-shots, but Joshi keeps a straight face. Nargis, understandably out of touch with her Hindi, chews up her lines with an unplaceable accent. Ali Asgar keeps things jolly as the monkey capped caretaker with Wi-Fi dots on his head, and Mona Singh, playing a therapist, tries hard not to laugh at the goingons. Patel’s film makes for an agonizing watch, worsened by its two-hour-plus runtime. The acting is gorier than the plot, and the writing paler than the faces.

Film: Amavas

Director: Bhushan Patel

Cast: Nargis Fakhri, Sachiin Joshi, Ali Asgar
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amavas Amavas film review Amavas movie review Amavas review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp