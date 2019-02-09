'Natasaarvabhowma' film review: An out and out Puneeth Rajkumar show

Home Entertainment Review

Gagan decides to stay on, but the twist comes when he loses the amulet tied by his father, which protected him from the spirits.

A still from Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer 'Natasaarvabhowma'

A still from Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer 'Natasaarvabhowma'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Puneet Rajkumar and Pavan Wadeyar’s Natasaarvabhowma is a battleground of emotions, moulded cleverly, chiseled with thoughtfulness, and embellished with anger, laughter, action, love, fear, and the supernatural. More so, it is Puneeth who shines by trying a different subject.

A revenge drama relying highly on its screenplay, the film is about Gagan Dixit (Puneeth Rajkumar), a photojournalist working in Kolkata. He lands up in Bengaluru on a mission, and along with his friend, Keshav (Chikkanna) rents a place, which according to the neighborhood is a haunted house, because a girl committed suicide there.

Gagan decides to stay on, but the twist comes when he loses the amulet tied by his father, which protected him from the spirits. He gets possessed and ends up thrashing certain individuals (A central minister, and a criminal lawyer). Will Gagan be successful in his mission? Will he be able to prove that the violence was the spirit’s work? Answers to these questions form the rest of Natasaarvabhowma.

Pavan’s trump card is Puneeth, and he makes no mistakes with the hero’s characterisation. Even a couple of properties (amulet, spectacles worn by Puneeth, etc) are handled cleverly and are well placed in the film.

Though the writing does have its flaws, for example, the pacing, or the presence of cliched scenes, an all-round show by Puneeth Rajkumar gives full justification to the title. His acting prowess takes another leap with Natasaarvabhowma.

An energetic performance, the highlight is indeed his split personality portrayal. An extra bonus is his stylish dance moves and its credit should also go to dance choreographers Johnny Master and Bhushan.  

Anupama Parameswaran as a young lawyer puts up an impressive show, and Rachita Ram as a manager working at a mobile showroom helps to connect the dots in the story.

Chikkanna handles the entire comedy sequences with elan, and so has Sadhu Kokila with his limited presence. Ravi Shankar and Prabhakar as antagonists are well cast and senior actor Saroja Devi’s short role adds a sweet sense of nostalgia.

The action choreography by Peter Hein and music by D Imman sits well with the film, and cameraman Vaidy gives the film a colourful look.

Give it up for Puneeth, who not only gets out of his regular formulaic characters with Natasaarvabhowma, but also makes sure he provides all the entertainment his die-hard fans usually look forward from him.

Movie: Natasaarvabhowma

Direction: Pavan Wadeyar

Cast: Puneeth Rajkumar, Rachita Ram, Anupama Parameswaran, Ravi Shankar

Rating: 3.5/5
