'Yatra' film review: Mammootty dazzles as YSR in this biopic with a difference

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

We all come across many inspiring stories in our life, but there are a few which can touch the deepest part of our soul. Yatra is one such emotional saga that hovers around a series of backstories from late Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR)’s padayatra (2003) which has turned out to be a significant milestone in the history of pristine Andhra Pradesh politics.

Director Mahi V Raghav has strongly believed the need to tell the story of a politician, who championed the cause of the common man with his policies that have endeared him across political parties. The artistic passion with which the director worked manifests on screen and the film delivers what it exactly promises.

Revered by many as a man, who stands by his words and actions, Yatra takes off in Pulivendula, when YSR (Mammootty) assures support to an election aspirant against wishes of party high command. He stamps his authority with political astuteness, skill and makes the election unanimous.

Ever since, he keeps toying with the high command and involves in banters, disagreements with its representatives. His party was out of power for two consecutive terms and after some inner ramblings, he decides to set out on a padayatra, to get a first-hand experience of people’s problems and their needs, and take steps to address them in earnest. Even though the high command hates his dominance, it could never ignore him due to his unmatched popularity in the Rayalaseema region.

Using the backstories of the free power scheme, Arogyasri, fee reimbursement scheme and minimum support price to farmers as a narrative, Yatra offers brief snapshots of YSR’s career and him getting elected as the Chief Minister for two consecutive times.

The director had explored the reasoning behind his political entry, his dream to become the tallest leader and his unwillingness to compromise on his notions.

Narrated knowingly between reality and fiction in a procedural and personal manner around an event, the film is far from being an anomalous biographical drama that surrenders to usual trappings of commercial cinema. The film has a realistic feel, but the uneven narrative goes about its business in docudrama fashion. It’s neither a biopic nor a propaganda film and yet makes a difference with surprising emotional depth, strong character arcs, and an affectionate nostalgia.

The performances are top-notch, especially from Mammootty, who feels the character in his bones and walks away with all the best lines and moments. Rao Ramesh, who played YSR’s confidant, KVP Ramachandra Rao does a fine job. Ashrita Vemuganti fits the bill as Vijayamma, while Suhasini Maniratnam and Anasuya Bharadwaj played their part well. Also impressive are Prudhvi, Posani Krishna Murali and Sachin Khedekar.

Jagapathi Babu makes his presence felt in a cameo. Penchal Das’s rendition of Marugainava Rajanna, which has been on everyone’s lips for a few days will set off an emotional spin during the climax.At a little over two hours, Yatra is a film about one of the most influential leaders of our times and is a compelling watch for its emotional impact.

Movie: Yatra Direction: Mahi V Raghav Cast: Mammootty, Rao Ramesh, Asrita Vemuganti Rating: 3/5

