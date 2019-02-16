Home Entertainment Review

Bell Bottom flares up for a summer thrill

Director Jayatheertha’s Bell Bottom would not have shaped up the way it has, if not for writer TK Dayanand and director Jayatheertha being on the same page.

Published: 16th February 2019 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

film: bell bottom

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director Jayatheertha’s Bell Bottom would not have shaped up the way it has, if not for writer TK Dayanand and director Jayatheertha being on the same page. Dayanand’s effort of delving deep into the story, giving it real-life twists and supplying ample suspense comes through quite clearly. Jayatheertha, on the other hand, has stuck to the elements assembled by the writer, blended them into a different era, packaged it as a convincing possibility, and showcased it with pat-worthy screenplay.

Set in the 1980s, the story revolves around Diwakar (Rishab Shetty), a constable popular as Defective Diwakar, for not proving his ‘efficiency’ in his job.  However that impression changes, when he actually solves a murder case. His superior, Sahadeva (Pramod Shetty) assigns him to solve a case of theft in the police station itself. With many twists to the case and a romantic touch, the big question is whether Diwakar will be able to prove his mettle.

The title of the film has a deep meaning in this thriller, which plays the emotional card played at the right times. Jayatheertha is more of a writer’s director, who has faithfully transformed the story onto the silver screen. He has played with the film’s mood by setting it in the 1980s, keeping every bit of the era authentic.

Despite being a thriller, the film does get casual in parts, especially the first half. Just when he gets the audience to the edge, he gets diverted into other matters. Probably that was a strategy; to keep the guessing going.

In Rishab’s first outing as a full-fledged hero, he scorches the screen from start to end, but gives ample screen space to other actors, who make their appearances at important points. For a well known director, as an actor, Rishab has understood Diwakar’s character as well as the story, and strikes different shades according to the circumstances.

Hariprriya’s character as the innocent but intelligent love interest is well placed. While Yogaraj Bhat make his presence felt, the rest of characters  — Shivamani, P D Sathsih, Sujay Shastry — become key points for the story, the highlight being Achyuth Kumar, who plays Rishab’s father. Not to forget, carrots and kavde (cowry shells) which also become important characters in the film.

With Yethake Bogase Tumba Aase... having hit the chartbusters, Ajaneesh B Loknath’s background score lifts the film’s story. Aravind Kashyap has brought in authenticity--bringing in every detail of 1980s in the frame--with his camerawork.

The final verdict: Bell Bottom made under Golden Horse Cinema is worth a watch as it marks the beginning of a summer thrill.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp