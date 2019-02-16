Bell Bottom flares up for a summer thrill

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director Jayatheertha’s Bell Bottom would not have shaped up the way it has, if not for writer TK Dayanand and director Jayatheertha being on the same page. Dayanand’s effort of delving deep into the story, giving it real-life twists and supplying ample suspense comes through quite clearly. Jayatheertha, on the other hand, has stuck to the elements assembled by the writer, blended them into a different era, packaged it as a convincing possibility, and showcased it with pat-worthy screenplay.

Set in the 1980s, the story revolves around Diwakar (Rishab Shetty), a constable popular as Defective Diwakar, for not proving his ‘efficiency’ in his job. However that impression changes, when he actually solves a murder case. His superior, Sahadeva (Pramod Shetty) assigns him to solve a case of theft in the police station itself. With many twists to the case and a romantic touch, the big question is whether Diwakar will be able to prove his mettle.

The title of the film has a deep meaning in this thriller, which plays the emotional card played at the right times. Jayatheertha is more of a writer’s director, who has faithfully transformed the story onto the silver screen. He has played with the film’s mood by setting it in the 1980s, keeping every bit of the era authentic.

Despite being a thriller, the film does get casual in parts, especially the first half. Just when he gets the audience to the edge, he gets diverted into other matters. Probably that was a strategy; to keep the guessing going.

In Rishab’s first outing as a full-fledged hero, he scorches the screen from start to end, but gives ample screen space to other actors, who make their appearances at important points. For a well known director, as an actor, Rishab has understood Diwakar’s character as well as the story, and strikes different shades according to the circumstances.

Hariprriya’s character as the innocent but intelligent love interest is well placed. While Yogaraj Bhat make his presence felt, the rest of characters — Shivamani, P D Sathsih, Sujay Shastry — become key points for the story, the highlight being Achyuth Kumar, who plays Rishab’s father. Not to forget, carrots and kavde (cowry shells) which also become important characters in the film.

With Yethake Bogase Tumba Aase... having hit the chartbusters, Ajaneesh B Loknath’s background score lifts the film’s story. Aravind Kashyap has brought in authenticity--bringing in every detail of 1980s in the frame--with his camerawork.

The final verdict: Bell Bottom made under Golden Horse Cinema is worth a watch as it marks the beginning of a summer thrill.