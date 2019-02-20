Netflix series review: The Umbrella Academy, an interesting new addition to the superhero oeuvre

Arunkumar Sekhar By

Express News Service

When rumours first started to swivel that a new Dark Horse comic was being adapted as a Netflix series, little did I expect it to be The Umbrella Academy. Even amongst the unique titles that Dark Horse has published (Sin City, Hellboy, 300), The Umbrella Academy is special. It needed something special to recreate the feel of that comic, which was equal parts crazy and brilliant, and while the Netflix adaptation tries its best, it ultimately falls short.

Though it falls short as an adaptation, it is still a good standalone origin series for a new brand of superheroes. Unlike the origin stories found in DC and Marvel, The Umbrella Academy’s opening is a nod to Indian mythological stories like Ramayana and Mahabharata — 43 women across the world get pregnant at the same time magically, and give birth to children with superpowers.

Then we have our typical Marvel sprinkling. A reclusive aristocratic billionaire, Reginald Hargreaves, adopts seven of these children and raises them as masked superheroes. After we get introduced to this overbearing patriarch, we see that he is psychologically and emotionally manipulative of his wards. He doesn’t even have names for ‘his children’.

They are called Number 1 through Number 7 and the children have to come up with names for themselves. For fans of DC comics and their brooding superheroes, rest assured there is plenty of darkness going around amongst all seven. To give an example, Number 4 aka Klaus (Klaus Sheehan) is a seance, but he is also a druggie, who uses his addiction to numb his powers. But what is a Dark Horse comic adaptation without the quintessential wacky side villains, heroic elements with a twist and the grey areas that both villains and heroes operate in.

The Umbrella Academy has a cast that performs veritably. Of the seven, Ellen Page as number 7/Vanya and Aidan Gallagher as number 5 standout. Vanya doesn’t exhibit any specific powers and she is kept aside from the trainings and constantly told she isn’t special. Ellen plays this brooding, sullen, obedient character without missing a beat.

Number 5 has the powers to jump through space and time. He doesn’t obey the rules set down by Reginald and jumps through time and goes missing for 16 years only to return after the death of his dad. Oh, and he comes back to a specific day in time to tell that in 8 days, the world is going to end. Time travel is always dangerous to execute as a concept because the loopholes, if not managed well, can make you lose interest in the story. But Aidan plays number 5 with an infectious enthusiasm that you are distracted from asking such questions as long as he is on screen.

But between these cool scenes, the plot is too deliberately paced. The sense of urgency that should be associated with the story is largely missing. Also when every single character is mysterious and every single reveal doesn’t build on to the overarching story arc, it does feel a little underwhelming. This series could have done with taut storytelling to get to that standard set by other Netflix superheroes.