Home Entertainment Review

'Mr and Ms Rowdy' Review: An occasionally amusing screwball comedy

To see Jeethu Joseph traversing a light-hearted terrain - one that is devoid of expectations set by his earlier hits like Drishyam or Memories - makes for a much welcome change.

Published: 23rd February 2019 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

A scene from 'Mr and Ms Rowdy' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Director: Jeethu Joseph
Cast: Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali
Rating: 3.5/5

“With your kind of face, you better go and act in movies,” Kalidas Jayaram is told in one scene by Aparna Balamurali. Here’s a guy who is caught in the wrong profession. He is the leader of a ‘quotation’ gang that is constantly assigned petty jobs for which they’re given a laughable sum (one time, a box of chocolates). Sometimes they’re beating up schoolboys for stalking a rich classmate’s girlfriend and sometimes they’re the ones getting beaten up for doing certain things like, say, disrupting the screening of a Mohanlal film (the last thing you want to do is mess with Lalettan fans).

Naturally, it’s hard to take them seriously because nobody around them does. It’s when Aparna, who is as aggressive as Kalidas, enters the scene that things get more lively. The confrontation between Kalidas and Aparna sets the stage for several heated verbal exchanges, and their relationship starts to resemble more of a warring husband and wife than that of a couple in love.

The vibe is much closer to that of the American screwball comedies from the 1940s. She is the sort of girl who would hit you back. But there were moments where I found her feistiness a bit over-the-top, and I wished she exercised a little self-restraint. Deeper feelings are expected to show up sooner or later, but their chemistry lacks the spark needed to generate enough warmth.

There are no surprise elements to be found here, and the second half falters a bit due to some outdated thriller tropes. Perhaps some tighter editing could’ve helped things. The film is neither interested in dwelling on the characters’ misfortunes nor creating extremely melodramatic situations out of these, which is a good thing because none of them have particularly interesting backstories. We have seen the drunk father, the mentally ill stepmother, and the unmarried sister before. There is an unresolved childhood trauma behind the formation of the gang; each member is burdened by familial obligations, which makes their reasons for choosing this career path  understandable. 

It’s nice to see Kalidas and gang having a lot of fun with the material, feigning aggression at times and venting their frustrations on the wrong people.Though not all jokes create the desired impact, a couple of sequences do the trick simply because of the way they’re filmed. One ‘staged’ fight sequence, in particular, takes a hilarious dig at the unrealistic action choreography often found in most South Indian movies. To see Jeethu Joseph traversing a light-hearted terrain — one that is devoid of expectations set by his earlier hits like Drishyam or Memories — makes for a much welcome change.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalidas Jayaram Aparna Balamurali Mr and Ms Rowdy Mr and Ms Rowdy review Jeethu Joseph

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp