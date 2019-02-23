Home Entertainment Review

'NTR Mahanayakudu' movie Review: Indulgent narrative  only showcasing partial truths

The group decides to create a coup within the party at the behest of the central government headed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to snuff out the opposition.

Published: 23rd February 2019 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Movie: NTR Mahanayakudu
Cast: Balakrishna, Vidya Balan, Kalyan Ram
Direction: Krish Jagarlamudi

The second instalment of NTR’s biopic, NTR Mahanayakudu starts after the events of the first film – NTR Kathanayakudu, just as the veteran actor begins his political journey by sketching the party logo. He decides to embark on a tour on a chaitanya ratham (the election campaign vehicle) and wins the election to be the Chief Minister. Unhappy with NTR’s coronation, a faction led by his Finance Minister Nadendla Bhaskara Rao (Sachinn Khedekar) often blames the former for the style of functioning and approach to governance.

The group decides to create a coup within the party at the behest of the central government headed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to snuff out the opposition. NTR takes some time to figure out Bhaskar Rao’s motivations, expels him from his cabinet only to get upstaged and usurped from the chief minister’s office.

Rao’s actions trigger public outrage and NTR gets timely assistance from his son-in-law, Chandrababu Naidu (Rana Daggubati), who shields 161 MLAs to parade before the President, Giani Zail Singh and takes the fight right on Indira’s turf, Delhi. Rana as CBN delivers crackling performance and the best way to describe his action would be to say that you can’t separate the character from the actor. He uses his eyes effectively to convey hurt and anger.

The film is a mix of political and family drama that revolves around a feud with in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). It’s about the extent people will go to betray democracy in a sordid manner, be greedy for power and seek revenge to humiliate one man who stood tall against all odds.  The first hour is quite engaging, but the narrative derails in the second hour because director Krish fails to capture the spirit of NTR’s story with adequate sensitivity. What is positioned as the political journey of Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, ends up glorifying his son-in-law, Chandrababu Naidu as the lone saviour of TDP. Krish decides to tell this story his way, infusing it with a lot of cinematic liberty.

Too much of melodrama with the narrative falling into a slump of sorts, moving at a sluggish pace as family and politics make way for lengthy talkie scenes that never seem to end. Even at a running time of 2 hours and 8 minutes, NTR Mahanayakudu seems way too long, repetitive and demands much patience on your part.  

One would empathise with Basavatarakam (Vidya Balan)’s character because her ordeal and concerns seem real. She brings credibility to her character. Balakrishna acted with poise and displayed grit. He looked so natural as the crushed but ferocious NTR and his performance in a few portions never feel contrived. Kalyan Ram and Vennela Kishore make their presence felt and Sachinn Khedekar is impressive. MM Keeravani’s music and background provide some momentum to the film.  

The film is let down by a convenient script and its ability to show what made NTR a great leader (Mahanayakudu). With its indulgent narrative, this political saga doesn’t tell you anything more than you didn’t already know. The film sets a perfect stage for Ram Gopal Varma’s Lakshmi’s NTR to show what Krish couldn’t portray.

(muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NTR Mahanayakudu NTR biopic NTR Mahanayakudu review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp