Film would have fetched a fortune if only it had a strong anchor   

Director: A Manjunath

Cast: Diganth, Sonu Gowda, Swathi Sharma, Rajesh Nataranga

A young, ambitious, career-driven woman meets a laid-back man. A village girl relocates to the city post marriage, and is at the receiving end of her husband. While these sound like familiar tales, Fortuner’s story comes with a slight twist. Partha (Diganth), an MLA’s son lives off his father’s earnings. He falls head over heels for Anusha (Sonu Gowda), a corporate professional. Partha goes all out to woo Anusha, and finally puts a ring on her.

With Partha’s father urging him to take on responsibility, the couple decides to move to a gated community. Partha and Anusha’s new neighbour is Sruthi, a village girl, who is married to Guruswamy (Rathan Ram), she is experiencing city life for the first time. Both Anusha and Guruswamy work in the same company and commute together. Partha faces flak from his wife for not taking responsibility, while Sruthi’s husband detests the sight of his wife.

Things change when Partha and Sruthi meet, and start a street food business, which goes on to become a hit. Will this become a boon or bane?

A refreshing take on relationships, gender equality, househusbands, working wives and rural girls, this novel premise by director Manjunath J Anivaarya would work better on small screen. Reason? They can keep the suspense going over several episodes.

The film lacks in execution and doesn’t quite have the impact it’s meant to. The slow-paced film ends abruptly with no logical conclusion. Except for Swathi Sharma, who plays the role of village girl, the rest of the cast, including Diganth, Sonu Gowda have not done justice to their characters. The latter carries the same expression from beginning to end. Even though Diganth fits the role, he does not leave a lasting impression. And the chemistry between the two is very pale.

Swathi highlights with her innocence. An upcoming talent, she has understood the role of a village and enacted accordingly. Among the supporting artistes, Kalyani carries her role with elan, while Rajesh Nataranga, Naveen Krishna support the film. The music by Poornachandra Tejaswi stands out with couple of good medleys and well-worded lyrics. Clearly, cameraman Madhusudan did not have a strenuous job with his picturisation.Fortuner feels like a déja-vu. Had there been some sync between the cast and crew, the result could have been a better picture.