Home Entertainment Review

Film would have fetched a fortune if only it had a strong anchor   

A young, ambitious, career-driven woman meets a laid-back man.

Published: 05th January 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director: A Manjunath
Cast: Diganth, Sonu Gowda, Swathi Sharma, Rajesh Nataranga

A young, ambitious, career-driven woman meets a laid-back man. A village girl relocates to the city post marriage, and is at the receiving end  of her husband. While these sound like familiar tales, Fortuner’s story comes with a slight twist. Partha (Diganth), an MLA’s son lives off his father’s earnings. He falls head over heels for Anusha (Sonu Gowda), a corporate professional. Partha goes all out to woo Anusha, and finally puts a ring on her. 

With Partha’s father urging him to take on responsibility, the couple decides to move to a gated community.  Partha and Anusha’s new neighbour is Sruthi, a village girl, who is married to Guruswamy (Rathan Ram), she is experiencing city life for the first time. Both Anusha and Guruswamy work in the same company and commute together. Partha faces flak from his wife for not taking responsibility, while Sruthi’s husband detests the sight of his wife. 

Things change when Partha and Sruthi meet, and start a street food business, which goes on to become a hit. Will this become a boon or bane? 
A refreshing take on relationships, gender equality, househusbands, working wives and rural girls, this novel premise by director Manjunath J Anivaarya would work better on small screen. Reason? They can keep the suspense going over several episodes.

The film lacks in execution and doesn’t quite have the impact it’s meant to. The slow-paced film ends abruptly with no logical conclusion. Except for Swathi Sharma, who plays the role of village girl, the rest of the cast, including Diganth, Sonu Gowda have not done justice to their characters. The latter carries the same expression from beginning to end. Even though Diganth fits the role, he does not leave a lasting impression. And the chemistry between the two is very pale. 

Swathi highlights with her innocence. An upcoming talent, she has understood the role of a village and enacted accordingly. Among the supporting artistes, Kalyani carries her role with elan, while Rajesh Nataranga, Naveen Krishna support the film. The music by Poornachandra Tejaswi stands out with couple of good medleys and well-worded lyrics. Clearly, cameraman Madhusudan did not have a strenuous job with his picturisation.Fortuner feels like a déja-vu. Had there been some sync between the cast and crew, the result could have been a better picture.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp