Lambodara review: The movie is boring, repetitive

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Actor Loose Maada Yogi aka Yogesh is returning to silverscreen after a brief hiatus and his fans were hopeful that their hero will be able to deliver what was expected from him — a full-fledged entertaining film. The actor’s performance in Siddlingu is still fresh in the minds of audience and one can only hope that he comes up with such films. Unfortunately, his latest outing Lambodara will just be added to the long list of films where he fails to impress the audience. Surprisingly, even changing his name to Yogi Pholgun has not brought any luck.

Talking about the story, Lambodara (Yogesh) is a middle class boy from Basavanagudi, a jobless youth. While his peers all have a good job and responsible, Lambodara’s sole aim in life is to find a girl for himself.

While most girls reject him, Lambodara, with his never give up attitude, and two friends who have been with him since his school days — Dubsmash Danny and Kedarnath (Siddu Molimani and Dharmanna) — tries to woo college students, girls in his neighborhood and everywhere possible. His life takes a dramatic turn when he accidentally meets Nithya (Akanksha) who is running an NGO.

Though Nithya doesn’t fall for him initially, Lambodara goes out of his way to impress her. Finally she gives in and accepts his proposal after seeing him do several good deeds. While Nithya is looking forward to spend the rest of his life with her, Lambodara only wants to get intimate with her. He tries to create various situations to at least get a hug from her but fails.

The reason behind Lambodara’s mindset, we are told, takes us to a flashback about his school days where his teacher skips a chapter on reproduction. This leads to the kids becoming curious about the topic who end up watching pornography and reading books about sex.

An unexpected twist in Lambodara’s life comes when his family faces a major crisis with his father, played by Achyuth Kumar, making him realise the importance of taking up responsibility. Meanwhile, Nithya also gets to know about Lambodara’s real intentions, and all his tactics backfire on him. How Lambodara takes a drastic step to change his life and makes an attempt to convince Nithya forms the rest of the story.

Debutant K Krishnaraj seems to have a good liner, but he has failed to bring an engaging output on screen. The film has many comic sequences; thanks to two sidekicks — Siddu Molimani and Dharmanna. The film filled with double entendre dialogues does invoke chuckles among a few audiences. With Yogi lending a deaf ear to the story line, as an actor too he comes out very casual. His acting is very casual and doesn’t leave any impact on the audience. Emotional scenes too don’t stand out. However he looks and performs better a school student. Overall, he is unable to bring the charm to the romantic drama.

Akanksha does not have much to do except appearing when needed. Achyuth Kumar and Aruna Balaraj have essayed their roles well. But this alone cannot save Lambodara. Music director Karthik Sharma’s has done a couple of good medleys for Lambodara. However, that doesn’t come handy; nor the picturisation by cameraman. Lambodora’s tactics of wooing girls are old tricks and there is not much to take away from it.