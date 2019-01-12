'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' review: Unreal heroics that never end make for a tiresome film

Srividya Palaparthi By

Picture this: A Rambo-esque hero slashes off the goons’ heads which spin into the air, and are caught by eagles soaring past to feed on. Phew! Vinaya Vidheya Rama is all that and more. Mindless gallantry laced with nauseating family relations all tied together by an unfailing hero – VVR is the epitome of a masala movie. You’re expected to forget all rationality, sit back and cringe.

Rama (Ram Charan), the youngest of five brothers who are orphans and find a family among each other, is a good-for-nothing, hot headed, yet good-hearted young man. His eldest brother (Prashanth), an IAS officer who works for the election commission is subjected to many threats due to his sincerity. But Rama being Rama, beats the goons up and ends up making his brother make amends for him. He later gets posted as a special officer for the election commission in Bihar. Being a sincere officer, he butts heads with the local don, Raja Bhai (Vivek Oberoi). Enmity ensues, until the hero emerges to kill all evil. Even if evil means an army of 300.

When you buy a ticket to a Boyapati movie, you know what you’re signing up for. VVR is no different if not worse. It’s a testosterone-driven cringe-fest. Proof of that, to assert his evilness, Vivek Oberoi pulls out a wild cobra and has it bite him repeatedly. And then... The cobra dies. No kidding!

Meanwhile, there is a family, Rama’s vadina (Sneha), the other brothers and their corresponding wives and children. There is a heroine too. Papa (Kiara Advani) only appears on screen as a prelude to songs. She barely has four dialogues throughout; and as an insult to injury, Kiara’s navel and cleavage are introduced to the audience before her. In fact, we get to know more about her mother (Hema) than her and appreciate it too. Boya slyly masks all the misogyny in the film through Hema’s character – a women’s rights activist. She fights for women’s rights even if it meant getting locked up. Despite all this being set up for comedy, it is justified in all sincerity by others explaining how she is always right.

If there is a plot and a story that is worth a notice, then it is lost between all the fights, songs, dances and random elevation dialogues. All the build up has no payback whether in the superficially or creatively. Ram Charan did full justice to the character. He truly believed that he as the hero can single handedly fight off 300 people and it shows. However, all of it was wasted potential against such pedestrian writing. Sneha, Prashanth and Vivek Oberoi clearly delivered exactly what Boya asked for. Poor them. In short, take all of Boya’s films in the past, put them all on steroids and you get VVR. Boyapati doesn’t hold back. May be he should have.

