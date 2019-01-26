'Seetharama Kalyana' movie review: Family entertainer with over the top action

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The title of Seetharama Kalyana gives away the plot. The family drama has dollops of sentiments, friendship, romance, punchy dialogues, music, grandeur, and lots of action sequences. And this does not come as a surprise considering that it is helmed by director Harsha.

With Nikhil Kumar playing the lead hero, quite obviously there’s some reference to farmers’ issues and some political aspects that come into play. But, that’s not the actual story. Aarya (Nikhil Kumar) and Geetha (Rachita Ram) meet at a mutual friend’s wedding. Sparks fly instantly, which results in a lively atmosphere with several dance and song sequences. However, even with their best efforts, the feelings between the couple don’t come through.

Aarya’s introduction to Geetha’s father’s Narasimha (Ravi Shankar) is through his visiting card of being the son of top businessman Shankar (Sharathkumar), living in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Geetha is in pursuit of her career and moves to the city on the insistence of her mother (Madhoo), who wanted her to her to study at a prestigious institution. Geetha, who hails from a village background takes time to adjust to city life, and often turns to Aarya for help. She takes help from him, on the condition that he remains just a ‘friend’. Aarya provides complete support to Geetha, helping her out in even in her exams. While she does have some feelings for Aarya, she hesitates to express them owing to her family background.

On the other hand, Aarya finally opens up about his love. Will it be reciprocated? That’s one part of the story. A situation arises where Narasimha and Shankar accidentally bump into each other. And they are enraged when they meet. The reason behind this constitutes the second half of the story. Shankar explains the situation to Geetha suggesting why she should not befriend Aarya. And the reason behind this is Narasimha’s sister (Bhagyashree) and her love for Shankar (Sanjay Kapoor). In the flashback, Shankar and Narasimaha are thick friends, but an incident separates them. Who is that third person who messes their friendship? What’s the reaction when Narasimaha actually gets to know the truth? That’s the crux of this entertainer.

A simple and familiar story about boy meeting girl brings in a host of characters joining the love tale. While the director has tried his best to give adequate screen space to every character, he equally elevates Nikhil’s character, along with RAchita Ram’s.

There are a few patches, especially in the second half, when the film drags--the scene where the senior actors go back to their younger days. Though the episode is required to create an impact, the lengthy scenes misses on the main leads for a long time, and doesn’t engross the audience. For Nikhil, Seetharama

Kalyana is his second outing, and his transformation from Jaguar is clear. As an actor, he has tried his hands in at all forms-- action, comedy, love, sentiments--but has scope for performance. He faithfully follows the director’s vision. Choreographer, Ram-Lakshman has gotten him to do some major stunts.

Rachita Ram, who fits the village girl look and does full justice to the role. She gets equal space as the hero. Both share good on-screen chemistry and converse more with expressions than words.With top comedians such as Chikkanna and Shivaraj KR Pete and Nayana, the director has kept the humour simple. A weak villain, who is more or less used to get beaten up, and couldn’t equally face off the hero. Also, someone needs to tell us what the chopper has to do in the film.

The film’s second half has more seniors and Ravi Shankar, Sharatkumar hog the limelight. Madhoo too makes her presence felt. Bhagyashree and Sanjay Kapoor in cameo roles, and are actually the soul of Seetharama Kalyana.

Anup Rubens composition’s — Ninna Raja Naanu, Mangalyam Thanthunanena and Yaara Shaapa Idu are good medleys. DOP Swamy J got a good frame of the grand sets, colourful clothing and lots of people.

Verdict: A one-time watch, which is a decent family entertainer with lots of action.