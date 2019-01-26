'Mr Majnu' movie review: This archaic love story is least engaging

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Akhil Akkineni has been dealing with a lot of pressure to score a hit. He has teamed up with director Venky Atluri, who won laurels for his refreshing rom-com, Tholi Prema (2018) for his third outing, Mr Majnu.

The film takes off in London when Nikki (Niddhi Agerwal) dreams of having a husband as ideal as Lord Rama. The next frame shifts to a college where Vicky, a casanova, gets rusticated by his principal for misconduct, but soon his ouster was revoked after a dramatic incident. Then, he bumps into Nikki on his way to India and flirts with her. They don’t hit off quite well and as the time flies, she gets to know the true nature of Vicky and her heart beats for him.

For someone who doesn’t hook up with a girl for not more than two months, Nikki’s tentacles of possessiveness start spreading around in every aspect of his life and Vicky makes her realise that his affection on her is sham and let go of the relationship with a breakup.

The film takes a lot of time to establish the characters and bring the conflict point. Vicky’s shift to wanting to commit to Nikki is off-the-cuff and exasperating. The one thing that Mr Majnu must have in order to hold your excitement is unpredictability. It’s highly unlikely that you savour this tough pill if you know how it’s not going to turn out in the end. This amusing love story moves at a sluggish pace and feels as if the director had no idea how to go forward with his banal plot. Especially, the second half loaded with boring sequences makes you agitated, after the director made the interval bang interesting that you are willing to stay with it. At times, some old-fashioned approach can do the trick, but sadly the story progresses about making its point in the silliest manner.

Mr Majnu is too long for a story that’s too familiar, to begin with. The story seems like a spin-off of Love Aaj Kal, Orange, Rangula Ratnam and Venky Atluri’s Tholi Prema. Niddhi Agerwal lacks the maturity to make up for the lapses in the writing and to construct a credible character out of Nikki. Akhil is about as expressive as a sack of grains. Although there’s a room of improvement from his previous film, Hello, he still struggles through even basic scenes in the movie, unable to alter his expressions in sync with the film’s requirements. He looks irritated when he is expected to be aggressive failing to come up with a fitting reaction. Rao Ramesh brings a degree of naturalness that none of the other actors can serve up. He is the emotional anchor of the first hour and his performance accentuates that.Contrary to his debut film, Venky Atluri couldn’t hit the right note this time around as Mr Majnu is an archaic love story that feels too bland.