Home Entertainment Review

'Yaana' review: A road trip that follows the heart

An endearing film that mirrors the lifestyle of youngsters and gives them the push to come out of heartbreaks and depression.

Published: 13th July 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Yaana'

A still from 'Yaana'

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

With an abundant feel of freedom, exploration of the breakaway sense, the sweetness of friendship, lightweight romance, undertones of boldness, and a touch of desperation, director Vijayalakshmi Singh conjures a feel-good storyline. With the kind of Kannada films that are currently being made, Yaana comes as a whiff of fresh air. With her three daughters in the lead, the film also breaks convention, keeping the men on the sidelines. And Vijayalakshmi does succeed in her efforts.

Telling the tale of finding oneself by escaping the normal, Yaana makes us meet the adventurer inside us who wants to break free. And when the sentiment gets similar, a tight bond of friendship is formed.  

The story revolves around Maya (Vaibhavi), Anjali (Vaisiri), and Nandini (Vainidhi). All of them are in their late teens, experiencing the usual baggage of college life. But in different circumstances, all three reach a point of emotional frustration and decide to flee from their existing life.

The trio meets, their wavelengths match, and tempted by adventure, they take the road that leads to Goa, through Chelakere and Hubballi. The journey takes them on a learning curve, with introspection heavily hanging on their shoulders. But it gives them a rejuvenated spirit to live life in the society that they know, balancing relationships, being themselves, and doing what they love.   

Directing her daughters, Vijayalakshmi Singh, an actor and director herself, has clarity about youth’s life, the swift impulses of the mind, the adventurous instincts, the puzzle between the heart and the mind, the innocence and ignorance of young age, and the maturity that is sprouting through. These is evident in most situations in Yaana. To depict these emotions, Vijayalaksmi’s motherly instinct seems to have created the magic. Of course, the convenience of mother-daughters coming together has its own glitches too.

Keeping with age and generation, the director also blends in family values, which all kinds of viewers can relate to. Even though the characters come as friends, the sibling bond is apparent. Of the three, Vainidhi shows a similarity with her mother, looks-wise as well as in acting. Overall, the trio matches the director’s thought, even though the one-film-old heroines need plenty of grooming. A host of artistes support them, including their father, Jai Jagadish. Sumukha, Abhishek, Chakravarthy, Anant Nag, Suhasini, Rangayana Raghu, Ravi Shankar Veena Sundar have brief but prominent presence. Also seen are Chikkanna, Shivaraj KR Pete, and Raghu Dixit in blink-and-miss roles.

Director Suni brings a light-hearted touch with his dialogues. Background score by Anoop Seelin, youthful medleys by Joshua Sridhar and the magnificent landscapes captured by cinematographer Karm Chawla add to the charm.

A film that mirrors today’s cosmopolitan lifestyle of young girls and boys, Yaana is indeed enduring, giving a tip to all those battling heart breaks and depression, helping them live a renewed life.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayalakshmi Singh Yaana movie review Vaisiri Vaibhavi Vainidhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from Sathyam Paranjha Vishwasikkuvo

'Sathyam Paranjha Vishwasikkuvo' review: A funny, original, endearing film

A still from Yesterday

'Yesterday' review: An interesting premise squandered

A still from Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari

'Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari' review: Good, but not potent enough

A still from Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2

'Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2' review: A needless sequel with inconsistent writing

A still from Gurkha

'Gurkha' movie review: A mindless entertainer that predominantly works

Gallery
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
google play app store
Video
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Image used for representational purpose only
India's first LGBTQIA job fair held in Bengaluru
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp