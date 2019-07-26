Home Entertainment Review

Arjun Patiala Movie Review: A middling spoof that is low on laughs

The cheekiness in writing is, unfortunately, let down by the film's unnecessary attempts to subvert cliches, which prove detrimental to the overall narrative.

Published: 26th July 2019 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon in 'Arjun Patiala'.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon in 'Arjun Patiala'. (Photo | YouTube)

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

Towards the end of Arjun Patiala, there's a hat tip to the Sampoornesh Babu-starrer Singam 123. Just like that Telugu film, this Hindi movie too attempts to spoof a genre that has made superstars out of actors in Indian cinema — cop films. However, unlike Sampoornesh's films, which once saw him carry a sponge-made, spray-painted heart for a transplant, Arjun Patiala isn't quite as in on the joke as it thinks it is. This is not to say the film takes itself serious, but it pulls back the punches, and a number of gags are left incomplete.

Director Rohit Jugraj's return to Hindi cinema after a decade features an affable - as always -Diljit Dosanjh and the consistent Varun Sharma as sub-Inspector Arjun Patiala and constable Onidda Singh, respectively.

WATCH VIDEO: Diljit Dosanjh tries to woo Kriti Sanon in peppy party song from 'Arjun Patiala'

A movie-in-a-movie, Arjun Patiala begins with Abhishek Banerjee narrating a script to Pankaj Tripathi, who plays an 'I-have-never-listened-to-scripts' hit producer. Pankaj has a checklist, and Abhishek weaves in all these requirements, including a cameo by Sunny Leone, an 'absolutely-for-no-reason-item-number', five villains, and a 'heroine-in-a-chiffon-saree-during-unlikely-situations' scene. There are video game-inspired fight sequences, a random buffalo roaming inside a police station, hilarious edit patterns, and even the occasional fourth-wall breaking. However, such cheekiness is, unfortunately, let down by the film's unnecessary attempts to subvert cliches, which prove detrimental to the overall narrative.

Making spoofs is a tightrope walk that needs impeccable writing. The audience needs to be sold on the jokes. Even if there is something outlandish happening on screen, we wait for that 'punch' to land. In Arjun Patiala, the joke is set up, the build-up is impeccable, but the finishing is underwhelming. This is probably why the 107-minute film feels longer than it actually is. 

One look at the star cast and it isn't too far-fetched to assume that Arjun Patiala had potential. But though actors like Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Seema Pahwa, and Ronit Roy play to the gallery, it's criminal that none of them gets enough to do in this comic caper. Even Kriti Sanon, who is generally at home in films based on small-town, feels out of place in the town of Ferozpur, which Diljit's Arjun Patiala vows to make crime-free. 

Be it the impeccable comic timing of Diljit and Varun, or the hilarity that ensues when the writers deliver their jokes right, there are a lot of things that work in Arjun Patiala. How can you not laugh when an important stunt sequence has a disclaimer that says, "Due to budget constraints, we couldn't remove the safety harness and wires from the screen"? How can you suppress a smile during the 'find the alcohol consumed by smelling the burp' contest between two police officers? But is it enough? Do these occasional laughs compensate for tedium in between?

Arjun Patiala could have been Hindi cinema's answer to CS Amudhan's Tamizh Padam series. However, it misses the mark by quite a bit, as Diljit's unassuming demeanour and charming effervescence can only take you so far.

Film: Arjun Patiala

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Sunny Leone 

Direction: Rohit Jugraj

Rating: 2/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjun Patiala Arjun Patiala review Arjun Patiala film review Arjun Patiala movie review Diljit Dosanjh Kriti Sanon Sunny Leone 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

The ghost of susegad

Mathew Thomas, Anaswara Rajan in Thaneer Mathan Dinangal.

Thaneer Mathan Dinangal Movie Review: High-school drama done right

Santhanam in A1.

A1 Movie Review: Humour bails this film out

Praveen Raja, Rajesh Giriprasad in Chennai Palani Mars.

'Chennai Palani Mars' review: An outlandish travelogue that quickly runs out of fuel

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverekonda in 'Dear Comrade'

'Dear Comrade' review: An equal romance full of heart and sensitivity

Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
google play app store
Video
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp