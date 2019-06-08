Home Entertainment Review

A bland and tasteless offering

When a film is titled Majige Huli (a popular curd-based recipe), you expect a story with ingredients that ensure a good taste.

Published: 08th June 2019 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

When a film is titled Majige Huli (a popular curd-based recipe), you expect a story with ingredients that ensure a good taste. The film’s basic plot - the importance of the first night after marriage for a couple -- is well explained in the short opening and closing voice-overs lent by director Yogaraj Bhat. 

However, director Ravindra Kotaki’s story structure goes all around, and never quite explores this focal point, and the intended fun that lurks behind the idea. The film is mostly shot in a bedroom of a posh hotel in Goa and revolves around the newly-wedded couple, Karthik and Vaishali. The two wait to begin their first night at a particular time given by the boy’s grandmother. 

The two, who are trying to settle themselves, are often disturbed by visitors, from the room service boy and a drunkard, to an Ayurvedic doctor and a team of enthusiastic filmmakers. Will the husband and wife get to consummate their marriage on their first intimate meeting or not, is shown through a series of situations, that end in an absurd climax.

This adult comedy, made on a low budget, suffers from poor quality, right from the story to the performances and disjointed scenes. The film is bad in every department and it’s hard to pick up good thing about it. Even the host of characters don’t keep the audience engaged. Majjige Huli is so bland and tasteless that you don’t even want to gulp it down. 

Film: Majjige Huli
Cast: Dikkshit, Roopika, Suchendra Prasad, Ramesh Bhat
Director: Ravindra Kotaki

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Majige Huli Yogaraj Bhat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

Kolaigaran movie review: A reasonably well-made adaptation that doesn’t soar as high as it should

Thottappan movie review: Unapologetically raw and fierce

Virus movie review: An expertly staged epidemic thriller

Seven movie review: A bland thriller that messes with your brains

Hippi movie review: A toxic romance

Gallery
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
google play app store
Video
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp