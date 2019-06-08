A bland and tasteless offering

By Express News Service

When a film is titled Majige Huli (a popular curd-based recipe), you expect a story with ingredients that ensure a good taste. The film’s basic plot - the importance of the first night after marriage for a couple -- is well explained in the short opening and closing voice-overs lent by director Yogaraj Bhat.

However, director Ravindra Kotaki’s story structure goes all around, and never quite explores this focal point, and the intended fun that lurks behind the idea. The film is mostly shot in a bedroom of a posh hotel in Goa and revolves around the newly-wedded couple, Karthik and Vaishali. The two wait to begin their first night at a particular time given by the boy’s grandmother.

The two, who are trying to settle themselves, are often disturbed by visitors, from the room service boy and a drunkard, to an Ayurvedic doctor and a team of enthusiastic filmmakers. Will the husband and wife get to consummate their marriage on their first intimate meeting or not, is shown through a series of situations, that end in an absurd climax.

This adult comedy, made on a low budget, suffers from poor quality, right from the story to the performances and disjointed scenes. The film is bad in every department and it’s hard to pick up good thing about it. Even the host of characters don’t keep the audience engaged. Majjige Huli is so bland and tasteless that you don’t even want to gulp it down.

Film: Majjige Huli

Cast: Dikkshit, Roopika, Suchendra Prasad, Ramesh Bhat

Director: Ravindra Kotaki