Hippi movie review: A toxic romance

Published: 08th June 2019 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

Hippi or Devadas (Karthikeya) is a free-spirited kickboxer. He’s seeing Sneha because she fell in love with him and he “agreed” to date her. He then meets Amukthamalyada, Sneha’s best friend who he falls in love with. He comes clean to both of them, and Amukthamalyada after heavy pursuing and Sneha’s blessing starts dating Hippi.

Now, as every stereotypical free-willed man, Hippi also feels like his “paradise” is lost because of this relationship and tries to get her to break up with her by acting strange. Amukthamalyada, on the other hand, knows what’s up and in cunning rage plays him too. This cat and mouse eventually goes out of hand turns rowdy, ends in love-making and just like that, all is well. Oops, Spoiler alert! Oh, but wait, the trailer already teases the audience with these love-making scenes. Everyone knows how this ends. No spoilers there!

The filmmakers and distributors seemed to have been pretty clear about what they were selling- Sex and stereotypes which were used abundantly in promoting the film. However, as I watched the film, I realised that they weren’t committed to selling the same in the film itself. Ya sure, there were specific scenes and shots which seemed like they were meant solely to titillate.

But they are not really unnecessary or cheap like you would expect. In fact, the trailer itself misleads you into thinking that the film has something to do with living in or being in love with another girl while seeing her best friend. You will be misled with the title itself, where you imagine the protagonist to be someone who believes in free love. Just 20 minutes into the film you realise they were all marketing gimmicks. 

Karthikeya plays a kickboxer in this film. He could have played a receptionist and it would have still not made any difference to the plot. Digangana is a bike-riding badass traveller who eventually with no explanation whatsoever turns into a salwar wearing software employee. Maybe she was both all the while, but you’ll never know that because we don’t know anything about anybody. Jazba Singh who plays Sneha has barely anything to do despite how her role takes off. She’s introduced and gone in the first half. It’s almost like the writers picked these random pointers like a kickboxing hero, bike-riding badass, a love triangle and completely forgot about all that halfway through the movie.

Karthikeya has an endearing air to him. He dances well, he is earnest in his act, he has potential. But he has a long way to go in terms of skill. Dingangana’s experience as a TV artiste showed in her screen presence and expression. Jazba was mostly just treated as a sexy prop so let’s not add insult to injury. The music wasn’t memorable but was easy on the ears. Visually, however, there were a few things the movie did right – whether it was art, locations or styling.     

All gimmicks aside, this film is a bare basic love story with two stereotypical youngsters about whom we know nothing after a two and a half hour long journey. The guy thinks the girlfriend is controlling in every way a sexist Whatsapp forward would describe. The girlfriend believes the guy is at her disposal for the crime of falling in love with her. They fight, don’t communicate, go to extreme lengths to get back at each other, and make up through sex. If that is not a toxic relationship I don’t know what is. But hey! True love always wins!

Film: Hippi

Cast: Karthikeya, Digangana Suryavanshi, Jazba Singh
Director:  Krishnan KT Nagarajan

Rating: 2/5 stars

 

