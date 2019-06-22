Home Entertainment Review

'Krishna Garments' movie review: Thriller that loses track

A commendable effort, but if Siddu knew how to identify his mistakes, the film could have gone to another level in the thriller genre.

Published: 22nd June 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Siddu Poornachandra's Krishna Garments

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Siddu Poornachandra loves to multi-task. He has directed Krishna Garments, and written its story, screenplay, dialogues, as well as the song lyrics.

The film features a father telling his son the story about the rise of Krishna Garments.

It revolves around Ashok (Bhaskar Ninasam) and Nethra (Rashmitha), who marry against the wishes of their families and move to a city. While Ashok takes a job at a petrol bunk, Nethra starts working in a garment factory.

However, things do not go well for her, and she decides to quit. The twist comes when Sujay (Chandu S Gowda) the owner of the factory is murdered and his body is placed in the couple’s home.

Enter Inspector (Rajesh Nataranga) and a list of suspects. How he tries to solve the case and catches the guilty is the crux of the story.

Siddu clearly fails with the execution of the film, which could have become an exciting thriller.

The exaggerated emotional episodes between the couple deviate attention from the suspense factor.

Chandu Gowda may be a hit on the small screen, but his new avatar as a villain is not up to the mark.

Repeated sequences and situations also make the viewers lose interest in the plot.

The loud background score is probably the only thing that keeps the audience alert for the whole 2-hour 3-minute duration. Krishna Garments is like watching a mega serial, which would have worked out better for the small screen.

Film: Krishna Garments

Director: Siddu Poornachandra 

Cast: Chandu S Gowda, Bhaskar Ninasam, Rashmitha, Rajesh Nataranga

Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

 

New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
