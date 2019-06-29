Home Entertainment Review

Malayalam Film Luca review: Competently made, haunting mystery

Luca is an exercise in atmospheric storytelling that ably balances with emotional heft and intrigue.
 

Published: 29th June 2019 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Luca movie still

Luca movie still

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Luca opens with a hook intriguing enough to keep any mystery lover glued to their seats for the rest of its runtime. These early moments involve a major spoiler, which I won’t give away. One of the main characters has passed away, and I won’t say if it’s a natural death, murder, or suicide either. That, too, I’m afraid, is spoiler territory.

In terms of its narrative structure, Luca doesn’t break any new grounds.

Similar plot openings have been tried before not just in Hollywood but also in Malayalam cinema.

The closest examples are KG George’s Yavanika or Padamarajan’s Kariyilakaattu Pole from the latter; Billy Wilder’s Sunset Boulevard or Martin Scorsese’s Casino from the former.

WATCH TRAILER: 

Beginning with the investigating officer, Akbar (Nithin George), every character in Luca is going through some form of emotional trauma.

Everyone has a ‘spelling mistake’, as one character remarks. One of these characters, Luca (Tovino Thomas) has no qualms about revealing his ‘spelling mistakes’ to all.

He is an open book—someone who finds perfection in imperfection. 

The only son of parents who passed away due to unnatural deaths when he was still a child, Luca carries the unbearably heavy burden of its after-effects, consequently rendering him necrophobic (fear of death, dead bodies or any situation involving death).

An incredibly gifted scrap artist, he is at his best when he is doing his art.

When Niharika (Ahaana Krishna) walks into his disorderly existence one day, his life takes a drastic turn. A deep, inseparable bond is established between them instantly.

I must admit that the pay-off of their romance is more moving than the set-up. I find it hard to take seriously any ‘serious’ relationship that is developed like instant coffee. (Speaking of coffee, Luca is a coffee addict.) 

On the first day of their encounter, Luca and Niharika interact as if they are old friends reuniting after many years.

It doesn’t feel like two complete strangers falling in love for the first time. But as both Tovino and Niharika deliver solid performances, I can’t really complain.

The character who serves as the umbilical cord to the audience is Akbar. He is struggling to deal with the conflicted emotions pertaining to his personal life but at the same time has to be careful not to let that interfere with the job at hand.

Akbar is essentially the male version of Revathi’s character from Mani Ratnam’s Mouna Ragam.

He still hasn’t gotten over the memory of a past relationship, which is standing in the way of a smooth marital relationship with his wife Fathima (Vinitha Koshy).

When Niharika’s diary comes into Akbar’s possession, we are as eager as he is to unlock the final mystery. 

From the first stunning frame to the last—cinematographer Nimish Ravi is definitely a talent to watch out for—Luca is an exercise in atmospheric storytelling.

I can’t at the moment recall any other film where I saw rain being used as a marker to distinguish two different timelines. There is incessant rain in Akbar-Fathima portions (present) whereas the Luca-Niharika portions (past) are always dry. 

This is a film that makes you more aware of its characters’ surroundings than themselves —a quality that sometimes works to its detriment. The same goes for the use of colour.

The Luca-Niharika portions are dominated by Turquoise; the Akbar-Fathima portions by browns and yellows.

The final revelation, which takes cues from a famous work of Shakespeare, achieves the desired effect. This plot development could have been slightly problematic if the rest of the film were trying to go for an uber-realistic vibe.

But Luca makes it clear from early on that it’s not a film to be viewed through that lens. It is a very cinematic film, concerned more about the underlying emotion than the logic employed to deliver it.

The final product is a cross between a Mani Ratnam-style romance and an Agatha Christie-style mystery.

Film: Luca

Direction: Arun Bose

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Ahaana Krishna, Nithin George, Vinitha Koshy

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Luca film review Malayalam film luca Ahaana Krishna Tovino Thomas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Sindhubaadh movie still

Sindhubaadh review: Some initial warmth gets waylaid in this half-hearted thriller

'House Owner' has been called a ‘survival drama’, but it is actually a love story — Radha (Sriranjani) and Vasudevan’s (Kishore) journey.

House Owner review: A poignant story in a middling film

Prasanth Varma’s Kalki

 Rajasekhar’s Kalki review: A mediocre cop drama

A still from Dharmaprabhu

'Dharmaprabhu' movie review: Low on jokes, high on lessons

Brochevarevaru Ra Film poster

Brochevarevaru Ra review: a finely woven web of coincidences

Gallery
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
'Raatchasi' sees Jyotika play Geetha Rani, a government school teacher who questions the establishment, and  strives to make the school better and more accessible to kids below the poverty line. Here are 5 other movies from Tamil and Malayalam that falls
Loved 'Ratchasi' trailer? Here are 5 south Indian school dramas to watch ahead of the Jyothika-starrer
google play app store
Video
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp