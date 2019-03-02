Home Entertainment Review

'Dha Dha 87' review: An earnest story turns into a mess

Charuhasan has little to do in Dha Dha 87 except open his eyes wide and project a fearsome demeanour.

Published: 02nd March 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Charuhasan in 'Dha Dha 87'

Charuhasan in 'Dha Dha 87' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Arunkumar Sekhar
Express News Service

When I first saw the trailer of Dha Dha 87, I was intrigued. It featured Charuhasan playing an older Sathya (the protagonist from the eponymous 1988 Kamal Haasan film). Janagaraj points out at the beginning that Sathya’s killed two ministers back in the day. That’s how the  1988 film ended. This film is promoted as a ‘spiritual sequel’ with Charuhasan playing the aged version of the role essayed by his brother. The veteran actor gets the epithet, ‘Ageing superstar’, and an introduction song filled with quick cuts goes,

“Aandavarukke Annanda” to set the mood that not only is this man still a force to be reckoned with. Another line in the same song goes, “Aaaradi Aandavan”, but sadly, all these just turn out to be tall claims that are not backed up by the film.

Charuhasan has little to do in Dha Dha 87 except open his eyes wide and project a fearsome demeanour. Camera and editing tricks work well in hiding his stuttering walk and dialogue delivery, but after a point, you begin to understand that the actor and his character are nothing more than a gimmick aimed at bringing the audience into the theatres.

ALSO READ: Dha Dha 87 - An unlikely gangster story

Also, there is little to no use for the whole caste and political angle in the film, which doesn’t seem to serve any purpose other than give the director space to grandstand with his messaging. That this occupies nearly half of the film’s 140 minutes runtime is simply not justifiable. 

What we could have done with instead is more of the love story of Jail Pandi (Anand Pandi) and Jeni (Sri Pallavi). Pandi is an unemployed youth in what appears to be a slum housing board area and his character is that of a problematic person who keeps following a girl forever till she reciprocates his love for her. The director, however, is sensitive enough to not glorify this and even delivers a sucker punch when Jeni enters his life. What follows is the emotional story arc of Jeni, her feelings, the truth in Pandi’s love and whether love is what it seems to be.

Amongst the cast, Sri Pallavi is particularly noteworthy. She carries both the intense and playful parts really well, and it would be interesting to see what future projects this actor takes up. Another bright spot is Kathir, who plays Pandi’s friend, Muttai, whose jokes don’t all land but this fits in with his character. Music directors Leander Lee marty, Al Rufan and Deepan Chakravarthy deliver a couple of really nice songs and their background music in the second half really helps elevate the film.

But, these few redeeming points notwithstanding, the film fails to impress. Instead, Dha Dha 87 ends up as just another needle in the evergrowing haystack that is middling Tamil cinema.

Film: Dha Dha 87

Director: Vijay Sri G

Cast: Charuhasan, Saroja, Anand Pandi, Sri Pallavi, Janagaraj, Kathir

Rating: 1.5/ 5 stars

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dha Dha 87 Charuhasan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp