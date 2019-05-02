Home Entertainment Review

99 - the pangs of a long lost love

The beauty of screenplay, storytelling, performance and direction came together in the Tamil movie, 96.

The beauty of screenplay, storytelling, performance and direction came together in the Tamil movie, 96. Even as the story that is still fresh amongst the audience,  Preetham Gubbi has explored the same beauty, inspired by its insight with 99.

While the original story by C Prem Kumar stands out, the challenge the director faced was also in casting the right actors. it is evident that he did not err in this regard. Ganesh and Bhavana were the right catch for this romantic story.

The film revolves around Ramachandra Thirthahalli aka Ram (Ganesh), a freelance photographer. After a visit to his high school, the 99 batch plans a reunion. During the get together, he meets his school sweetheart, Janaki aka Jaanu (Bhavana). While both were in love during their school days, they never expressed their feelings to each other. And ultimately, circumstances torethem apart.

The rest of the story goes back and forth, to school and college days to the present, showcasing their love and encounters, Ramachandra’s marriage, and their longing for each other. The magic of screenplay is crucial for such a subject, and Preetham Gubbi succeeds in captivating the audience in this conversational-based romantic drama.

He also remains faithful to the script and recreates the freshness of the original with elan. It’s a relatable story of long lost love.  99’s highlight is also the music by Arjun Janya with soulful songs  (Heege Doora, Navilugari, Aniurthide, Nee Gnyapaka) woven into the story.  It sets the right mood, and is rightly captured by cinematographer Santhosh Rai Pathaje.

Ganesh is the perfect lead and stands out with his expressions and emotions. The script demanded that the actor get the right feel of longing for his beloved. Sagacity, innocence, courage, hesitation, craving…all of these are blended in the right proportion. Having to make a transformation with his looks for the role, this is an example of the actor’s exemplary performances. Bhavana equally share screen space, and matches Ganesh’s performance. Her expression of love and pain, and that of a married woman rekindling her lost love are well crafted. School days and happy memories are mostly brought through Samikshaa and Hemanth, who play the younger versions. Watching them, they only take us on a nostalgic trip to good old days.

Especially the episodes of the relationship calculator with ‘flamegame, the ink mark, reserving memories with dried flower kept between pages, reminiscing little things might take you back in time. Must mentions are Ravi Shankar Gowda, P D Satish and Jyothi Rai, who bind the knot between the lead character.  
99 is the story of the pangs of a long lost love, which is made for both for young and the old.

