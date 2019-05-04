Home Entertainment Review

'Nuvvu Thopu Raa' review: A lacklustre masala film

Though the film starts ambitiously with an interesting storyline, it fails to infuse life and passion with a poorly executed screenplay.

Published: 04th May 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Suri (Sudhakar Komakula), a directionless slacker from Saroornagar is not fond of his single working mother (Nirosha) for leaving him alone to earn a living. He roams around with his friends and falls for Ramya (Nithya Shetty) and soon part ways with her over a misunderstanding. He ends up in the US and faces obstacles to survive in life.

Director D Harinath Babu has started off the film ambitiously with an interesting storyline but fails to infuse life and passion, executes it poorly with a contrived screenplay. In a rather tedious first hour, the director goes for full-on melodrama that doesn’t always ring true.

A gripping screenplay without any justification for Suri’s motives would have worked like a charm, but his character lacked depth and his performance too appears stiff. Clocking in at almost three hours, the film drags its feet and you wonder why the director didn’t show any restraint. 

One character whose representation in the movie I found eccentric was the mother of Suri, who shows up on several occasions, tolerates her son’s disrespectful behaviour without reprimanding him and also transforms into a doting mother by showering praises on him. It’s almost unbelievable that the director couldn’t break away from such stereotypes. Nithya Shetty has a little scope in a role that didn’t suit her. 
Ravi Varma, who essayed a misogynistic drug dealer’s role seems to be a combination of all quirky dealers we have seen in numerous films.

He seems to forget to invest any personality in Azhar. After a hiatus, Varun Sandesh has made a special appearance in a film and despite being saddled with a cliché of a character, he tries to provide the much-needed fizz to the narration with same diction and similar kind of looks. He still knows exactly how to command the screen with his presence. Sudhakar Komakula pours sincerity into his character and offers his best despite limitations. 

Had the film been powered by performances and taut screenplay, the film could have worked as a masala entertainer. But for the most part, the director couldn’t maintain a grip on the film’s tone and his treatment is too exaggerated and bombastic. The narration gives a flat feel and all the characters are mostly cardboard caricatures and clichés walking in and out of scenes. Even filmmakers of television serials and some short films make an impressive effort to make their film a grand visual entertainer. Despite its promising premise, what’s lacks in this movie is drama, conflict and emotions. It’s because of these aspects that Nuvvu Thopu Raa ends up as a bore-fest.

Nuvvu Thopu Raa

Cast: Sudhakar Komakula, Nithya Shetty, Nirosha

Direction: D Harinath Babu

— Murali Krishna CH
 muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress  @onlymurali

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
D Harinath Babu Sudhakar Komakula Nithya Shetty Nirosha Nuvvu thoppu raa review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Still from A Dog’s Way Home

A Dog’s Way Home review: A feel-good travelogue of a dog

A still from Setters

'Setters' review: A choppy crime-comedy that fails on most fronts

K-13 poster

'K-13' movie review: A well-executed drama let down by loose ends

After movie review

'After' movie review: A tired, ineffective adaptation

Blank

'Blank' review: A childish techno-thriller far behind its time

Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
google play app store
Video
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp