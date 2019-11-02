Ranganayaki review: A clear mirror to society

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Addressing the subject of sexual violence against women on a mainstream platform puts any director in a tricky situation. However, Dayal Padmanabhan’s intention to send out a strong message on the issue has only enabled him to create a meaningful film. Based on the novel written by him, he explains to the audience, the pain and the trauma a rape victim suffers and the aftermath.

The story revolves around Ranganayaki (Aditi Prabhudeva), a music teacher living by herself in an apartment. She is a happy-go-lucky independent woman who likes to live for the moment and finds a life partner in Mahadev (Trivikram), who is a teacher in the same school. Just when Rangayanayaki dreams of a new beginning, she faces a horrific incident, and it comes from the people she had least expected to put her through the trauma. Instead of mulling over the situation, she gets determined to fight back. The film is a guide to victims of sexual assault. It is only on their own strength that they can find their path to healing. She is supported by her husband, Krishnamurthy (Srinivas MG).

Running in parallel is also a story of Jhansi, played by Lasya. She is a colleague of Ranganayaki, who is subjected to sexual violence in her family, and that leads her to take an extreme step. The subject takes us back to the Nirbhaya case of 2012, and other such incidents. It explores what a rape survivor’s first step should be, and how she can go about fighting all odds. The director has explored the survivor’s angle in Ranganayaki (Virginity Volume 1), which also highlights the issues around virginity and how it is viewed by society.

Dayal Padmanabhan has managed to give a believable outline of a sensitive topic, but it gets very predictable at times. A little more homework and research, and the film would have had a better impact. As a whole, Ranganayaki aces in bringing out such sensitive issues on screen. The first half takes off slow, but by intermission, the film picks up pace. Adding value to the story is Aditi Prabhudeva, who takes the centre stage as the female protagonist. She not only gives an insight into the pain and trauma faced by a woman who is sexually assaulted but also sends a strong message about how the onus is on women to fix the problem.

Neatly-packed dialogues by Naveen Krishna and actors Trivikram and Srinivas MG and Lasya have supported the film. One of the scenes that stand out is when a policeman questions Ranganayaki about her confidence in attending a party, with only men in the house, and she replies, “It is the same confidence that women constables get while working in a station full of men.”

The last lines in the courtroom, delivered by Suchendra Prasad, about how a child is born, gets the audience applauding. Ranganayaki showcases a clear mirror to society and is an honest attempt by Dayal Padmanabhan. But it could have been a lot more gripping.