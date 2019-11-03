Home Entertainment Review

'Modern Love' series review: Be still, Our beating hearts

Writing doesn’t always translate well onscreen and Modern Love is a perfect example of that.

Published: 03rd November 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Anne Hathaway in 'Modern Love' series.

Anne Hathaway in 'Modern Love' series.

By Kaushani Banerjee
Express News Service

Based on the New York Times’s 15-year-old ongoing column of the same name, Modern Love is an anthology of real-life love stories and essays that have been written by the newspaper readers and correspondents over the years. The series handpicks some of the best (and perhaps most adaptable) essays to be depicted on screen. While the theme is broadly love, each of the eight episodes deals with a different kind of love—unrequited, self-love, same sex to parental love. What binds them together is the thread of urban life and complex issues that might not have been so common in another lifetime.

The show tugs at your heartstrings with prominent faces such as Tina Fey, John Slattery and Anne Hathaway delivering their best. The extremely palatable 35-minute pieces are tailor-made for that perfect mushy weekend. Each of the episodes retains the name of the original essay that it has been adapted from. However, some of the details of the stories have been exaggerated or modified for dramatic purposes. Writing doesn’t always translate well onscreen and Modern Love is a perfect example of that. If one goes back to the essay, the stories seem much more poignant and mesmerising compared to their onscreen versions, such as At The Hospital, an Interlude of Clarity. John Gallagher Jr brings in that same nervousness and wafty hair (similar to his character Jim Harper from The Newsroom) as an introvert on a second date with a social media starlet. But the chaos and random sequence of events ultimately do not add up, making one ask: what really happened? Despite the misses, some of the stories will blow you away. When Cupid is a Prying Journalist, featuring Dev Patel, shows us—no matter what the medium is—love transcends all boundaries. By the end of the episode you will want to delete Tinder and believe that there’s no greater power in the world than love.

While the stories are all worth a watch despite their flaws, one major setback is the lack of diversity in the lead actors. Understandably, most of the episodes have a New York backdrop with affluent caucasians cast in plots of love and loss. But if there is an element of fiction that has indeed been brought in, how about lending it to the casting of characters that are depicted onscreen? Perhaps Season 2, which is already on the cards, will fix the problem of representation.    

MODERN LOVE
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Writer and Director: John Carney
Cast: Dev Patel, John Slattery, Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Andrew Scott
Genre: Anthology
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modern Love Amazon Prime Video Dev Patel Anne Hathaway Tina Fey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Still from Ranganayaki.

Ranganayaki review: A clear mirror to society

Still from movie Ujda Chaman.

Ujda Chaman review: Callous comedy that can’t comb over its flaws

The Addams Family review: Spooky, ooky but not kooky enough

War and its senselessness is another theme of this film.

The King review: A gripping historical drama 

The character tropes witnessed in The Current War, though based on history and recorded evidence, are more simplistic and one-dimensional

The Current War review: A fine film that falls short of being a masterpiece

Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got out of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
google play app store
Video
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp