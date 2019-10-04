Woefully mismatched actors fail to impress

Shilajit Mitra By

Tiger Shroff does all the running around in War. On a mission in Morocco, he splits from his team and chases an unauthorised side quest over the rooftops of Marrakesh. Hrithik Roshan, in the meantime, holds his spot – a withered veteran too old to be hassled unnecessarily. The film is evidently in thrall of the actor. At one point, a female soldier (AnupriyaGoenka), on the verge of getting hitched to someone else, offers to bolt with Hrithik. “Abhibhi time hai sir,” she teases, “We can run away.”

Siddharth Anand’s film had promised an epic face-off between these two big action stars. We get just a bit of that – two chases and a scuffle. The rest is just unchecked Hrithik worshipping. It also doesn’t help that Tiger, an outspoken Hrithik devotee, spends all his time swooning over him. The result? A film that’s undeniably good-looking is majorly deficient in the antagonistic charm of a balanced ‘two hero’ movie.

Hrithik plays Kabir, an Indian soldier who has turned against his state. Instead of targeting international terrorists, he is taking out his own people. To bring him down, Kabir’s former student Khalid (Tiger) is handed the manhunt. This sets off a steeplechase of twists and turns, shot lavishly across Europe and served up with the usual smattering of Hindi film emotions.

Around midway, Vaani Kapoor turns up in a coral bikini, and that’s when the narrative contrivances really begin to show. As a potential mole, Vaani’s character is termed a ‘civilian asset’ by Kabir, a description equally apt for the featherweight female characters Bollywood churns out each year. Her arc is barely essential to the plot, and exists solely to equip Kabir with a backstory. This is the biggest delusion of War, a big-budget action epic that tries unsuccessfully to humanise its brawn, making the runtime drag.

At a grinding 156 minutes, War runs out of steam. We hear about missile attacks and enemy invasions, but the stakes are never high. The ridiculous twist near the end sullies the film’s sturdy production design. Siddharth does a fine act of putting together the expensive set-pieces, but lacks the storytelling craft to make it all seem cohesive. Despite the toughness of its leading men, the film tires them out with its convoluted writing, which, I am afraid, is the only villain in this skirmish. The rest are just in it for the money.

