'Adhyaksha in America' review: The 'Two Countries' remake is a weekend entertainer

Any inspired concept scores well in the final tally, only if the original subject gets its due. And such is the case with Sharan’s latest outing, Adhyaksha in America. While the credit should first go to the original writer of this romantic drama, initially made in Malayalam, the dialogue writer-turned-director Yoganand Muddan, has given a fresh feel to the Kannada version. A story told in a flashback by Ullas (Sharan) to Jimmy (Sadhu Kokila) in Seattle, the plot is about the life of Ullas, known for his laidback and irresponsible attitude, who doesn’t want to take risks. His intention to make money by hook or crook, lands him in the middle of a business a proposal from Nandini (Ragini Dwivedi), a rich business woman and with whom, he gets into wedlock.

However, his happiness is short lived, when he gets to know that his wife is a chronic alcoholic. Ullas, lands up in Seattle and works towards getting Nandini back to normal life, especially after he gets to know the real reason behind her drinking habits, which is told to him by her uncle (Rangayana Raghu).

Just when things are seemingly getting better, Ullas gets a video call from his friend (played by Shivaraj K Pete) at which point Nandini gets to know a dark secret about her husband that could lead to a divorce. Will Ullas and Nandini go in for a separation, or will they get back to being husband and wife and live happily ever after? This forms the plot of the roller-coaster entertainer.

The dialogue writer Yoganand Muddan’s strength lies in his writing, and he has made complete use of his skills in his directorial debut. The conversation is well-placed and makes Adhyaksha in America a thorough entertainer. The humour about cross-cultural gaffes, and family values is well handled. The film doesn’t hesitate in highlighting topics that are usually not discussed in public. The tacky jokes keep the audience in splits. Of course the film has its own flaws, but the comic tone covers it all.

Sharan is still an actor in much demand. Here is a hero who doesn’t give up his roots in comedy and warms up the audience, right from the moment he scorches the screen. He keeps up that enthusiastic energy even ahead of the climax. It is also the support of senior actors -- Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu and Shivaraj K R Pete-- whose presence and comic timing elevate the hero’s character.

Ragini Dwivedi adds the glam quotient, and she stays true to the role of an NRI girl. A mix of romantic medleys, fast numbers, and pathos by music director Harikrishna, keeps the flow, while cinematographer Anish Tharun Kumar tries to draw a thin line with picturisation between India and Seattle.

The first-time director is able to make everyone laugh. Adhyaksha in America that arrived during the festive season of Dasara can be your weekend entertainer.