'Unbelievable' mini-series review: Not Crying Wolf

In one of the scenes in the eight-episode long mini-series Unbelievable, a lawyer says the following line to a rape victim ——“You know, no one ever accuses a robbery victim of lying or someone who says he was carjacked. But when it comes to sexual assault…”. It pretty much sums up not just the series but also the experience and trauma of those who are sexually violated and chose to speak up across the globe. Based on a true story, with names changed, Unbelievable traces the stories of the victims of a serial rapist in the US and how often their cases were closed or dismissed before two female detectives took it in their hands to piece the puzzle.

The series is not fast paced, there are no gory moments and there are no action scenes to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. It’s a slow and rather uncomfortable watch where we are made to face our own demons of how often we refuse to believe victim stories because of preconceived notions and biases. The show dispels the notion that serial rapists and perpetrators have a type or follow a pattern.

The accused in the show and in real life went for vulnerable targets regardless of age, race or body type. He was also a military veteran which makes viewers rethink that crime can only exist in the lower fringes of society. The show very realistically depicts how the two female detectives delve into the case details trying to search for clues, face bias and are often also gazed upon by men, leaving no one safe from the eyes of the potential predators.

When the accused is finally produced in court, the victims chose to face the criminal and ask a question that perhaps crosses the mind of all assault victims—“Why me?”. The most important message to take home from the show is that believing victims is the most important step in helping them. The path to closure is not easy and the justice system often fails the victims but believing those who have been violated and hurt is the first recourse that should be taken not just by the law authorities but by friends, family and co-workers as well.

UNBELIEVABLE (MINI SERIES)

Creators: Susannah Grant, Ayelet Waldman, Michael Chabon

Cast: Toni Collette, Merritt Wever, Kaitlyn Dever

Genre: True crime