Home Entertainment Review

'The Family Man' review: A realistic account of a secret agent’s life

Spy thrillers have always been one of the most popular genres globally with franchises such as 007, Bourne and Mission Impossible being relished by fans for decades.

Published: 13th October 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Manoj Bajpayee in 'The Family Man'.

Manoj Bajpayee in 'The Family Man'.

By Kaushani Banerjee
Express News Service

Spy thrillers have always been one of the most popular genres globally with franchises such as 007, Bourne and Mission Impossible being relished by fans for decades. The OTT players have recently jumped on the spy thriller bandwagon with Netflix and Amazon Prime releasing a handful of movies and shows in this genre. The Family Man is one such offering that steers away from a typical gun-blazing spy story to a much more realistic account of a secret agent’s life.

The protagonist,  Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee is your regular middle-class husband and father who works undercover as an analyst for the fictional TASC (Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell) branch of NIA (National Intelligence Agency). The show deals with more practical aspects of working as an undercover agent who has family with growing kids. It also tries to cover a much larger canvass of real incidents such as Gujarat riots, mob lynching, gau rakshaks, AFSPA, cross-border infiltration etc,  which have shaped the headlines of Indian newspapers recently and have had political and social ramifications. However, the show never goes overboard with any of these and tries to maintain a central story of a possible terror attack, which Tiwari and his team are trying to stop.

Just like the title, the makers have put a lot of focus on the family and the complex relationships Tiwari has with his wife, kids, mother and sibling. Bajpayee has done most of the heavylifting and stands out in the show. The roles played by Priyamani as his wife and Vedant Sinha as Atharv (Srikant’s son) and Mehak Thakur as Dhriti (Srikant’s daughter) are equally effective. The remaining cast, which includes Neeraj Madhav, Gul Panag, Sharad Kelkar, Dalip Tahil and Sharib Hashmi are memorable but Bajpayee stands tall in all the scenes he shares with these actors. The show starts in the right direction and has a lot going in its favour, but certain scenes seem too stretched hurting the overall pace. The show ends in an inconclusive manner making it very predictable that a season two is in the works.    

Despite the pace and the predictability of things, the show neither tries to be preachy about tolerance or peace nor portrays a black and white picture of patriots and terrorists. It depicts both sides of the story in a balanced manner underscoring the fact that nobody is born a terrorist and even the hero needs to deal with mundane issues of life.  

THE FAMILY MAN
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Creators: Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Gul Panag, Pawan Chopra, Shreya Dhanwanthary
Genre: Action Drama

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Family Man Manoj Bajpayee Priyamani Neeraj Madhav Gul Panag

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
This image released by Netflix shows Timothee Chalamet, center, in a scene from 'The King.' (Photo | AP)

'The King' review: Timothy Chalamet inherits the throne in this Shakespeare adaptation

This image released by Neon shows So-dam Park, left, and Woo-sik Choi in a scene from 'Parasite.' (Photo | AP)

'Parasite' review: Class warfare depicted brilliantly in Bong Joon-ho's dark thriller

Varun, Samyuktha Hegde in Puppy.

'Puppy' review: A fun film that is not your regular kind of adult comedy

breaking_bad_film

'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' review - A befitting closure to Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman

A still from 'Gemini Man'

'Gemini Man' movie review: All style and not much substance

Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
google play app store
Video
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp