Home Entertainment Review

'Vattamesha Sammelanam' review: Ingeniously bonkers, but patchy

Vipin Atley’s new film not only references other films, real-life events and celebrities, but also itself and its makers.

Published: 26th October 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

A poster of ' Vattamesha Sammelanam'

A poster of ' Vattamesha Sammelanam'

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Among the multitude of characters in Vattamesha Sammelanam (roundtable conference) is an actor who decides to volunteer for Kerala’s flood relief effort while his latest film is playing in theatres. Addressing the media, he says, “I’m not doing this for publicity. If you think I am, don’t watch my film.” In another scene, an actress comes out with her MeToo story and then mentions a ‘fried fish’ story. Also, an undercover police officer tells his superior that he used to be an ‘Odiyan’ before he joined the force.

Vipin Atley’s new film not only references other films, real-life events, and celebrities but also itself and its makers. Vattamesha Sammelanam is what Aju Varghese would’ve been if he were a movie. It revels in self-deprecatory humour. This can be either interpreted as a defence mechanism or a camouflage for the lack of quality. I guess this film has a little bit of both.

Just like its title, it’s a ‘roundtable conference’ of many ideas. Some ideas are good, some weak.  It’s an anthology with one central thread that lasts throughout the entire duration while occasionally switching to other stories and coming back again. Most of these stories are connected with the film industry and feature names such as Jude Anthony Joseph, Jis Joy, Major Ravi, and director Jibu Jacob.  These stories are at times funny and at times sluggish.

A failed Punjabi-Malayali gangster arrives in Kerala for the purpose of making a flop movie in the hope of claiming bankruptcy. This movie, it later turns out, is exactly what we are being shown. So this makes Vattamesha Sammelanam not just meta, but meta square (or meta cube). It’s a film interested in listing and showing its shortcomings, including those of its own makers.

In one scene, someone suggests Vipin’s name for directing the gangster’s movie and says, "Seeing his face in the promos, nobody will come to the theatres." Perhaps this is drawn from Vipin’s own experiences with his first two films. If what he believes is true, can we call this ‘therapeutic’ writing?

Speaking of therapy, my favourite segment in the film is about a man suffering from anxiety (played by Vipin himself) whose triggers are later revealed in an interesting manner after his therapist suggests a way to get over them for good. Anyone who still carries the baggage of unpleasant situations from their childhood may find it relatable. However, none of the other shorts is consistently engaging, except for a segment called ‘Kariveppila’. The ideas are fresh but the execution, lacklustre.

There were hardly 20 people in the theatre I saw this in, which is surprising considering the fact that nobody has heard of this film except for the reporters handling the entertainment beat for various publications. Or could it be that the majority of the viewers were friends of the film’s crew? I can’t say for sure. Be that as it may, I must give credit to Vipin for getting me interested in the film through its ‘negative publicity’ (also a topic discussed in the film). The film’s innovative trailer came with the tagline "the worst movie ever made in Malayalam." After having seen the film, I can say that it’s not. Far worse movies have been made here before. It may be imperfect and patchy but one can’t deny the ingenuity of the ideas.

Vattamesha Sammelanam

Director: Vipin Atley
Cast: Vipin Atley, Jibu Jacob, Sudhi Koppa, Pashanam Shaji

Rating: 2.5/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vattamesha Sammelanam Vattamesha Sammelanam review Vattamesha Sammelanam rating Vipin Atley Jibu Jacob Sudhi Koppa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from HBO’s Succession.

Succession season 1&2 review: The kids are alright

Karthi in 'Kaithi'.

'Kaithi' film review: This film on drugs is pure drugs

Rajkummar Rao in 'Made in China'.

'Made in China' review: The Rajkummar Rao starrer is watchable, socially-relevant but lacks intensity

A still from 'Kaithi', Karthi, Narain

'Kaithi' movie review: Lokesh, Karthi deliver an arresting film

Jai and Anusha Ranganath in Andavaada

'Andavaada' movie review: A lesson in letting go

Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
google play app store
Video
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp