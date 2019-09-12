Home Entertainment Review

'Pailwaan' movie review: Sudeep delivers a knockout punch in this sports drama

Director Krishna takes this perfectly pitched sports drama and adds in love and sentiment, which works big time in the film’s favour.

Published: 12th September 2019 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Sudeep in Pailwaan

Sudeep in Pailwaan

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Embracing change is a risk, but it can also be good, as actor Sudeep proves with his role in 'Pailwaan'.

Directed by S Krishna, 'Pailwaan' is set against a sports backdrop, and it expresses the depth of relationship and family sentiments.

Powered by quality performances, there is an inspiring message in 'Pailwaan' that nurturing is important for the innumerable talents in India. This message ensures the audience is invested in the subject.

The struggle of a wrestler and boxer, inside and outside the ring, forms the base of 'Pailwaan'. 

Ramesh Aravind's opening narration introduces Sarkar (Suniel Shetty) a bachelor and a former wrestler, residing at Gajendragaada, who gives opportunities to upcoming talents in that field. Sarkar picks up an orphan, Kichcha alias Krishna (Sudeep) and trains him to become a well-known wrestler in town.

Krishna falls in love with Rukmini (Aakanksha Singh), and on the insistence of Sarkar, quits the sport right after he wins the title of National Champion.

WATCH TRAILER: 

Four years that Kichcha decides to get back into the ring, but this time, it is the boxing ring chooses. Why he picks this sport and how he comes out victorious forms the basis of the movie, and we find the title 'Pailwaan' is quite apt for it.

Director Krishna takes this perfectly pitched sports drama and adds in love and sentiment, which works big time in the film’s favour.

However, it comes with a few flaws, cliches, and predictable scenes. The director is also unable to avoid some noticeable lag in the first half of the movie. The second half is more interesting and culminates with a big final punch.

Krishna has also taken charge of production, and he makes sure that 'Pailwaan' does not compromise on quality, which is evident in every frame. With a simple story, the focus is on balancing between the wrestling and boxing scenes and blending the family episodes in between. A tighter screenplay would have worked better for the film.

Sudeep knocks us clean over with his performance. An incredible amount of dedication by Sudeep is evident as he slips into the 'pailwaan' character.

He has clearly undergone an intense workout routine for this role of a wrestler and a boxer, and the stunt sequences show that the star takes his job quite seriously.  

Aakanksha Singh, who has two shades in the movie, sparkles as Kichcha's girlfriend, and later a supporting wife. Suniel Shetty, as the adopted father, the mentor who wants Kichcha to become the champion, is a perfect fit and looks composed. Even though antagonist Kabir Duhan Singh's presence is limited, he makes up for it during the climax.

'Pailwaan''s picturisation by Karunakar and the music scored by Arjun Janya are some of the film's highlights. The background score in particular really elevates the film.

 'Pailwaan' brings out the importance of sportsmanship with an underlying message about nurturing young talents. It is an uplifting drama that deserves a watch by all Sudeep fans.

Movie: Pailwaan
Cast:  Sudeep, Aakanksha Singh, Suniel Shetty, Kabir Duhan Singh
Director:  S Krishna
Rating: 3.5 stars

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pailwaan Pailwaan movie review Sandalwood Sudeep in Pailwaan Sudeep S Krishna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
dream_girl_ayushmann

'Dream Girl' film review: Standard Ayushmann Khurrana terrain fails to draw fresh response

Rajisha Vijayan in Finals.

'Finals' movie review: Rajisha Vijayan starrer a sincere, rule-bending sports drama

Prithviraj, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Madonna Sebastian in 'Brother's Day'.

'Brother's Day' film review: This Prithviraj starrer is a bizarrely written, lazily executed film

A still from 'Serengeti'.

'Serengeti' documentary series review: Soap opera with an all-animal cast

Zombie

'Zombie' film review: When the jokes are scarier than the zombies

Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
google play app store
Video
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp