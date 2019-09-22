Home Entertainment Review

'The Boys' web series review: Caped Crusaders

Some television shows are hidden gems and The Boys belongs to that lesser-known yet completely fabulous genre.

Published: 22nd September 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'The Boys'

A still from 'The Boys'

By Kaushani Banerjee
Express News Service

Some television shows are hidden gems and The Boys belongs to that lesser-known yet completely fabulous genre. Based on a comic created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the show is based on superheroes but that shouldn’t daunt those who don’t follow DC or Marvel. One doesn’t need to be a nerd to follow The Boys, which is basically a satire on the lives of superheroes.

It takes it a notch further by showcasing that there are millions of superheroes and a whole industry exists which propels superheroes to success and helps in image management and brand-building through endorsements, public appearances, movies, shows, books etc. Superheroes are shown living their best lives. What’s not to like? It goes a notch further by showcasing a corporation called Vought International that does all the leg work for them, however only the best are chosen to form an elite group called The Seven—Homelander, The Deep, Translucent, A Train, Starlight, Black Noir, Queen Maeve—who protect the world against crimes and accidents. Of course, not everyone becomes a star, there are failed superheroes as well who live hermit’s life and only emerge to sign autographs.

In this alternate universe, mothers dream for their children to be superheroes and train them to tune into police radios or lift weight or eat like superheroes would need. However, power often breeds corruption and The Seven are no different. A group of vigilantes called The Boys, who are led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), step up to fight and bring out the corruption that The Seven has been spreading. The eight episodes show how the so-called superheroes are lonely and desperate.

The fame has gotten the better of them so they resort to drugs, sexual abuse, perversion and apathy. The leader of the group—Homelander,  who looks like a Captain America clone—lets an airplane crash and spins the story to emerge as a saviour. The dark side of the glamourous champions are shown to perhaps drive home the message that even those we idolise live in glass houses. The Boys is largely a parody on corporates, on public relations and the show business, and how a common man may find it shiny from the outside but the issues are layered and one needs to look deeper. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Boys Garth Ennis The Boys review Darick Robertson Eric Kripke Karl Urban

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Telugu film 'Valmiki' poster.

Valmiki review | Movie lost in translation, fails to keep up with 'Jigarthanda'

Tamil film Super Duper poster

Super Duper film review | Far from being super or duper

Olu, based on a script by TD Ramakrishnan, is arguably Shaji’s most abstract work.

Olu film review | An interesting statement on artistic integrity

'Rambo: Last Blood'

'Rambo: Last Blood' film review: A bloody mess

zoya_factor

Sonam and Dulquer's 'The Zoya Factor' review: A lucky sixer off a not so well-timed pull

Gallery
Hundreds of people throng to Elliot's Beach to hold a peaceful rally spreading awareness against Climate Change and urging government to act against it in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Climate Strike: Chennaiites shoulder responsibility to spread awareness at Elliot's Beach rally
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
google play app store
Video
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province Sunday, June 10, 2018. | (File | AP)
Mahabalipuram gets a makeover ahead of PM Modi-Xi Jinping's summit
Hundreds of people throng to Elliot's Beach to hold a peaceful rally spreading awareness against Climate Change and urging government to act against it in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Hundreds gather on Chennai beach to support global climate strike
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp