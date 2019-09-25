'Abominable' review: Adorable and occasionally magical

By IANS

There is something soothing, subtle and lovable about this 3D animated film. Despite being predictable and entertaining, it delicately swoons you into the life of a young, aloof teenager Yi (Chloe Bennet), gently leading you into an exciting adventure from Shanghai to the Everest.

Yi is a resourceful teen residing in Shanghai, who is yet come to terms with the loss of her father. She misses him terribly and spends her spare moments, alone on the rooftop of her apartment building. It's her summer vacation and so, in order to escape from her concerned mother (Michelle Wong) and feisty grandmother (Tsai Chin), she takes up odd jobs in the neighbourhood. With the money she earns, she plans on taking a trip across China.

But that's not how her trip begins. The cause celebre of her adventure is a young Yeti who lands up on her terrace after escaping from the clutches of some not-so-kind hearted humans -- namely, a wealthy businessman Mr Burnish (Eddie Izzard) and Dr Zara (Sarah Paulson), a crafty zoologist.

When Yi finds the big, fluffy Yeti, he is curled up in the corner of her terrace, evidently frightened and unfortunately injured. She nurtures him and they soon bond. She christens him Everest after realising that his home is in the Himalayas.

On realising that Everest is being hounded by unwanted elements, she takes it upon herself to reach him home and reunite him with is family, safe and sound.

Soon, Peng (Albert Tsai), her pint-size, basket-ball fixated neighbour joins Yi in her endeavour, and a reluctant Jin (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) Peng's social-media obsessed cousin follows suit.

Their wild journey across the lush land of China, is more like a cat-and-mouse chase, with the foursome constantly hounded by Mr. Burnish, Dr. Zara and their team. The escapade is enlightening; packed with fantastical elements. There are elements of mystical intrigue that keep you glued. And, like other animated films, it throws in lessons about the value of friendship and family.

Visually, the frames are intricately animated and packed with vivid colours, bouncing off well-constructed action sequences, majestic landscapes and genuine dollops of humour that may aim more so for the younger market but nevertheless prove effective for all age groups.

Overall, Abominable is sweet and occasionally magical, focussing on nature-driven visuals or music.