Home Entertainment Review

'Little Baby' review: Messy tale that’s messily made

Little Baby revolves around  father-daughter relationship.  Priyanshu Chatterjee plays Dushyant, a police officer who’s grown apart from his daughter Sasha (Gulnaz Siganporia) .

Published: 29th September 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Little Baby'

A still from 'Little Baby'

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

'Little Baby' revolves around a father-daughter relationship.

Priyanshu Chatterjee plays Dushyant, a police officer who’s grown apart from his daughter Sasha (Gulnaz Siganporia).

The set-up is generic and the film overloud, but Chatterjee blesses his role with a seasoned stillness. Even when he’s thrashing a suspect, he appears more saddened than angry. 

Dushyant is less fatherly at home. His daughter, Shasha, has a danger sign hung up on her door, and appears to hold her father accountable for a past tragedy. Siganporia is a newcomer whose Instagram handle describes her as ‘a dancer trapped in an actor’s body’.

We agree. After a peppy club number, Shasha and her friends are rounded up from a hotel. She ends up breaking her father’s heart, who heads over the same station she’s brought in to. Eventually, Dushyant relents.

He admits to his drinking problem and takes great pains to reconcile with Shasha. He sits her down and confesses his fraught mental state.

“I think I need a psychiatrist,” he says, to which the impulsive refusenik has the perfect response: “Are you out of your mind?” Nevertheless, both head out for some well-advised counselling and the film totters between a jaded generational gap story and a weirdly unsettling psychodrama. 

Oh yes, there’s a mother in the story as well (played by Shivani Mahajan), a character so tangentially positioned it borders on satire. But then again, this might be the only point director Shekhar S Jha wants to make: the corrupting selfishness that blinds us to our loved ones.

Little Baby is messy and messily made, but it leaves a taste. In one scene, the family drives out to a restaurant. The waiter condescendingly suggests a mocktail for Shasha, making Dushyant cut in. “She’s an adult,” he chides, “Fix her a proper drink.” In that moment, he’s an adult too. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Little Baby Little Baby review Priyanshu Chatterjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Carnival Row'

'Carnival Row' review: Fae-ntasy meets reality

Still from Ganagandharvan movie.

Ganagandharvan review | Pleasantly absurd and relevant

Namma Veettu Pillai review | Average family drama with an intriguing protagonist

Still from Thittam Pottu Thirudara Koottam

Thittam Pottu Thirudara Koottam review | A heist film that can’t rise above mediocrity

Film Geetha deals with the topics of friendship, love and family during the 1980s and stretches over to the present day.

Geetha review | A coming-of-age romance that tugs at your heartstrings

Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
google play app store
Video
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp