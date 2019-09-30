'KISS' review: An youthful but unduly stretched affair

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

AP Arjun had caught the curiosity of the audience with the title of the movie, KISS, which happens to be a pleasant outing, interspersed with melodious songs, scenic locations, a fresh lead pair, thereby making it a youthful entertainer. The flaws are there – familiar storyline, stretched sequences, repeated scenarios – which many might deem forgivable.

The film traces the love journey of Arjun and Nandini, played by Viraat and Sreeleela. Nandini, a high school student pays the price for damaging Arjun’s car. Not able to pay the amount, she is asked to sign an agreement for 72 days to work for Arjun or give two kisses. Nandini prefers to be a slave and accordingly cleans the house, takes care of his dog, serves his friends at parties, and so on.

An incident makes Nandini realise that Arjun is not the arrogant guy she thinks he is, and develops feelings for him. But will the latter reciprocate, and when that happens, what will be Nandini’s reaction! This forms the second half of the film, which ends up as a candyfloss drama

Director AP Arjun has tried to give the look and feel of the lifestyle and attitude of today’s young generation. Technically well-crafted, the film showcases the beautiful landscapes of Goa and Madikeri, well captured by cinematographer AJ Shetty. Music director V Harikrishna has come up with some good medleys, with Neene Modalu Neene Konne and Bettegowda v/s Chikaboramma, sung by Puneeth Rajkumar ruling the charts.

On the acting front, both Viraat and Sreeleela make their mark, and both seem confident and comfortable in their character. While Viraat showcases his dancing talent and fighting skills, Sreeleela looks stylish and garners equal attention. However, there is scope for improvisation for both.

With KISS, Arjun’s intention to cater to the younger generation is quite evident. It might make for a one-time watch.