Amidst the never-ending list of heroines making special appearances in dance numbers in Kollywood, four glamourous women have become synonymous with item numbers, stealing many a hearts of film lovers with their hot moves. Expresso found out what these dames have in store for the Tamil film lovers

Rahasiya

After many years of starving for an item dancer, Kollywood finally saw a glam girl through 'Vasool Raja MBBS' - Rahasiya. Her dance movements not just became popular among the youth but also kids who imitated her moves in dance shows. Her debut saw her fame and name shooting to dizzy heights, and since then there has been no turning back. All her films including Ajith-starrer 'Paramasivan', 'Yaradi Nee Mohini' and 'Aran' were hits. It looks like the industry and the fans want to see Rahasiya doing roles in films instead of just item numbers. The lass is now doing a small role in 'Indravizha' starring Srikanth and Namitha.

Mumaith Khan

Fans of Bollywood films were taken by a storm named Mumaith Khan when she made her debut in 'Munnabhai MBBS.'

This Bollywood bomb moved down to South with the film 'Thalai Nagaram'.

Since then she has featured in item numbers in popular films like 'Pokkiri', 'Vettaiyadu Vilayadu', 'Lee', 'Marudhamalai' and many more, including films in Hindi, Telugu and Kannda. Mumaith is now busy with films 'Villu' and 'Kanthasamy' and was also roped in to do a negative role in Kamal Haasan’s 'Marmayogi' that is said to be shelved.

Suja

This lass’s entry into Kollywood happened when cinematographer Rajarajan saw Suja as a teenager walking her way to school. And soon, she was given the role of a heroine in the film Plus 2.

Though the movie was not a hit, Suja became a face that was recognised. Her dance movements and emoting skills impressed many and Suja soon became a hit, as she was showered with offers to do item numbers, most of them being hero-introductory songs. Suja made her appearances with popular heroes including Suriya, Srikanth, Jiiva, Bharat, Arjun and Vinay. Though she has been recognised as an item dancer in Kollywood, Suja has played solid roles in Malayalam and Kannada industry.

This made her crave for proper roles in Kollywood.

Now, Suja is playing the heroine opposite Navdeep in 'Solla Solla Inikum.'

“People in the industry compare items girls like me and heroines who play item numbers, as unbranded and branded,” she qualms, adding that even the costumes are skimpy for dancers like her. Suja is now excited about playing roles in Kollywood. “If I am destined to do a role of a heroine hereafter, nothing can change that,” she says adding that she would still accept item number offers if it is opposite to popular heroes.

Sona

Sona joined the list of item girls when she danced in 'Sivapathikaaram', but what got her fame was her role in 'Pathu Pathu'.

Sona has established herself not just as an item dancer but also as an artist who can emote well. “I choose those characters that also have a scope for glamour,” says Sona who played a comedy role with a tinge of glamour, opposite Vadivelu, in 'Kuselan.' Though Sona does play heroine roles in Malayalam and Kannada films, she is not game for Kollywood, as she feels that the making of a film here takes more time.

“Moreover, once you become an item dancer, you are always offered more such numbers only,” says Sona, who will be doing dance numbers in 'Guru En Aalu', 'Azhagar Malai', 'Nenaivil Nindhraval', and the film that will be the remake of Johnny (remix of Asaiya Kathula thoothu vittu).

tejon@epmltd.com