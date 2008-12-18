Home Entertainment Tamil

Gopichand and Siva’s upcoming combo

The film will go on floors in the third week of January and will have Kajal playing the female lead.

Published: 18th December 2008

After their successful combination of Sowryam, Gopichand and director Siva are going to team up once again for their upcoming film. The film will go on floors in the third week of January and will have Kajal playing the female lead.

J Bhagawan and J Pulla Rao, who earlier produced successful films like Jambalakidipamba and Maavidakulu are producing the film under Sri Balaji Cine Media banner.

According to them Gopichand is set to spring a surprise with his new makeover in the film. “The film’s song recording will be held in the first week of January. Shooting for the film will start in the third week of January and will be completed by May,’’ disclosed producer J Pulla Rao.

