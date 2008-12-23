THE audio launch of the Pasupathy-Ajmal starrer Tn 07 AL 4777, was a grand affair to say the least, as it also marked the launch of Vijay Antony’s music label, Vijay Antony Music. And in a rare display of camaraderie, music composer Harris Jayaraj was one of the special guests invited for the audio launch.

Apart from the music composer, those present for the audio launch include Arya, Pasupathy, Ajmal, Meenakshi, director Lakshmikanthan, producer/ distribuotr Abirami Ramanathan and Venkatramani of GV Films, which is producing the movie.

The movie is actually a remake of the Hindi hit Taxi No 9211 and its songs, that include a remixed version of the 'Aathichudi', are a hit in radio channels already.