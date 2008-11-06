RAJ Aditya of ‘Pourudu’ fame is doing his second film titled ‘Malli Malli’ by introducing Skanda and Kayanee in main leads. Dinesh is producing the film under the Sree Sahasya Entertainments banner. At the press meet organised to promote the venture, Raj Aditya said, “ Producer Dinesh is a good friend and a passionate movie lover. The entire movie revolves around the character of Nandu Played by Skanda. “ ‘If one day could change your life’ is the tagline of the movie. Music of the film will be launched on November 22 and the movie will hit the screens in December.