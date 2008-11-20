“Many consider ‘Dadagiri’ synonymous with rowdyism, goondaism but our film shows that it is like every other ‘MLA giri’, ‘Mantri giri’ and ‘Collector giri’,” said producer KR Reddy talking about his film Dadagiri.

The late Monal played the female lead in the film. The film is at last going to see the light. Featuring Superstar Krishna and Suman in the lead the film is getting ready for release.

“The film is based on real-life incidents and has shaped up in such a way that the spectators will leave theatres with a new experience,” added the producer.

Bharat has directed the film.

The film tries to gives out the message: ‘Let the peace prevail all over’. It has music scored by Raj. Jaladanki has penned the dialogues. Brahmanandam, AVS, Tanikella Bharani, Prasad Babu, Buchchi Das are part of the cast.