REMEMBER 'Mugamoodi', the project with director Mysskin was to proceed with after finishing 'Nandalala'? The film has Suriya in the lead, with AR Rahman roped in to compose the music.

Now, it seems like the project might not happen anytime now or might even get shelved. The reason is said to be differences within the crew. The film was originally to be produced by UTV but reports later claimed that Sun Picutres was planning to produce it. However, there seems to be no development on that front, with those involved in the movie proceeding with their other porjects.

Myyskin has completed his work for 'Nandalala' which is ready for release while Suriya, whose Ayan has just hit screens is working on 'Aadhavan', to be followed by 'Singam'. 'Mugamoodi' was supposed to be a superhero story, with Suriya playing a comic hero. Director Mysskin, who claims to be inspired by such stories, had also expressed interest in making a sequel to Mugamoodi after it was released.

It now remains to be seen when the project and its sequel will turn a reality.