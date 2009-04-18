JAGADISH remembers playing Nabeesa, a female character in Salam Karasheri’s play ‘Vairoopyangal’ when he was at Government Arts College, Thiruvananthapuram. The story is about Babu, a boy born with a facial deformity, who is passed on to a doctor. He, in turn, entrusts the child to a Muslim whose daughter is Nabeesa. “I got the best actor award (female),” says Jagadish. The next year he essayed the role of Babu and was chosen the best actor (male).

The talented youngster took part in several cultural activities in college. Because he belonged to an academically inclined family, Jagadish decided to do his post-graduation. “I got an interview call from two colleges for the M Com course on the same day. The first was at 9.30 am in Mar Ivanios College and the second was at 2 pm in MG College. Had it been the other way round my life would have been completely different,” he says.

Jagadish got admission to Mar Ivanios College which gives more importance to the arts unlike MG College which has been plagued by student union problems for a long time. Soon Jagadish came first in mimicry, mono act, tableau and drama. He became the college union chairman and gained more popularity.

Once when BA Literature and Economics students were going for an excursion to Bangalore, in spite of being a senior, Jagadish was invited. He told them he had no money. Immediately, the students put up a collection box in the canteen.

“Soon there were contributions of 10 paise, 50 paise and, eventually, the amount reached Rs 100. That was enough for me to go for the holiday.” Because of his brilliant performances in inter-college competitions Jagadish got an opportunity to present a programme on Akashavani. Around this time, following the success of ‘Manjil Virinja Pookal,’ Navodaya studio advertised for new actors for their first 3D film, ‘My Dear Kuttichathan.’ “I applied, got a call and I thought I was going to be the next Mohanlal,” he says.

When Jagadish reached the Navodaya office in Kochi armed with photos and a resume, he saw two friends waiting there.

“K Shekhar and Rajeev Kumar used to present programmes on All India Radio.

They had not seen my application but had called me because a cabaret announcer’s role was available.” In his role Jagadish said, “Ladies and gentlemen, you have nothing to lose but Rs 2 while the cabaret artists have nothing to lose but their clothes!” When the s h o w begins, Kuttichathan does his magic. “The cabaret dancers are fully clad while the audience has no clothes. As the crowd runs out, I ask, ‘Has the cabaret moved out?’” The film became a huge hit and Jagadish’s performance was noticed.

In 1984, Jagadish was offered a small role in Priyadarshan’s ‘Odarathu Ammava Aalariyam.’ The heroes included Mukesh, Sreenivasan and Jagathy Sreekumar.

However, on the first day of the shooting Jagathy called to say he could not come because of date problems. “Priyadarshan and producer Suresh Kumar had the courage to cast me as a hero. This was a turning point in my life.” The movie became a hit and Jagadish’s career took off. He acted in many films _‘Nandi Veendum Varika’, ‘Vellanakalude Naadu’ and ‘Kireedam.’ In 1990 Jagadish started shooting for ‘In Harihar Nagar.’ “We knew it was going to be a hit because the unit members kept laughing when the scenes were being filmed.” Because of the success of ‘In Harihar Nagar’, Jagadish began to get hero roles. He has acted in more than 300 films now.

During a lunch break during the shooting of ‘Decent Parties’ (in which he is the hero) at the Anjumana Devi temple, Edapally, Jagadish sits in the verandah of a house. As autorickshaws and cars surge past, he launches into an impersonation of Manna Dey singing ‘Maanasa Maine Varu’ from ‘Chemmeen.’ Pitch perfect.

“Now I’ll do it in the style of Kundal Lal Sehgal,” he says and begins singing in a nasal voice. This is followed by the voices of S Janaki, Yesudas, and finally, he makes the unit members burst into laughter by impersonating Usha Uthup with her husky voice and westernised pronunciation.

What talent! “My mother was a talented singer but would sing only in the pooja room.” For the first and only time in the 90-minute conversation Jagadish’s face took on a sombre expression.

“My mother, Bhasurangi Amma, has not seen my success.” At 64, she passed away from a heart ailment in 1984 before Jagadish’s first film was released. “I was very close to her.” Bhasurangi Amma would always enquire about his acting performances in college. “But I felt shy to perform in front of her. Now I regret it. If only she could watch ‘2 Harihar Nagar’...

it would have brought me happiness like never before.” At this moment Jagadish is called to act in a wedding scene with Meera Vasudevan.

As he gets up, he says, “Unfortunately, the rule of life is that God does not give you everything.”

