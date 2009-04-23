Lakshmi Rai and her generous doses of glamour are not news any more.

The actress had said that she did glamourous roles just for the heck of it. But now she says she does them only when they fit into the story.

“In ‘Muthirai,’ I play a bar dancer. People expect a person playing the role to wear skimpy clothes,” says the actress who will follow ‘Muthirai’ with ‘Vaamanan.’ “In ‘Vaamanan,’ I have a sexy number. I play a model in the film. Of course I am expected to show some skin.” ‘Vaamanan’ is produced by Dream Valley Productions and directed by Ahmed. Jai plays the hero in the film.