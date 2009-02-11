In Malayalam, most scripts are being made for middle-aged heroes. Only if this scenario changes can actors like me find a place here

Articulate, arrogant and at times self-effacing, is often said to be a star in denial. Many say he is like his late father, actor Sukumaran, who was a firebrand performer and an academic a rarity in those days. What strikes you about Prithviraj is his self-confidence. Only he has had the cheek to call Kerala’s reigning superstars “middle-aged,” speaking with gumption about the dearth of profound scripts and the state awards committee. Currently shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Ravana co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Vikram and Aishwarya Rai,

the 26-year-old can’t stop raving about the project.

Excerpts from an interview:

You had an unconventional start in Tamil cinema as a villain in Kana Kandein (2005) but after Mozhi, you are being hailed as a sensitive actor.

I don’t understand why you need to classify actors like that. Can’t an action hero be sensitive or vice versa? Ultimately, it’s all about good and bad films. But it’s another matter that I am flattered by it!

Vellithirai , the Tamil remake of Udayananu Tharam with you reprising the role of Mohanlal received a tepid response at the box office.

They didn’t do justice to the Tamil version. In the Malayalam version, there was a lot of forced humour which was well-received. But I don’t believe in doing a what-went-wrong analysis after a movie’s release.

Of late, you have been seen more frequently in Tamil films. Is this a conscious decision?

With the risk of sounding immodest, I must tell you that if I made a conscious decision like that, I wouldn’t be able to do any films in Malayalam. In fact, ever since my Tamil debut, I have said more nos than yeses. My priority is good cinema.

What do you think are the pros and cons of the two industries?

In Tamil, you get a fatter paycheck and more reach _ things that are are very important for an actor. Otherwise, it all boils down to the same. With novel themes, fresh casting and new directors, Tamil cinema is currently at its peak.

Your brother, Indrajith, is also making the switch to Tamil films.

He’s been luckier than me in terms of doing a variety of roles. He’s already made his foray into Tamil with a Vikram movie.

It’s often said that friendship is short-lived in this industry.

Why is everyone under the assumption that it’s a ghastly place to be in? Whenever we do films, it’s bonding time be it with Jayasurya, Kunchako or other fellow actors. I have never had bitter experience.

Six-pack is the current trend. We hear you’ve had a makeover too.

You can’t call it a makeover. I just chose to be trim and fit. One can’t be fat and play a cool dude. As long as it’s not for an item number, I wouldn’t mind going for a body makeover.

You are often dubbed as arrogant and stuck-up.

Initially it used to bother me a lot. One reason might be that everything was handed to me on a platter. This may have ruffled some feathers. But now I am enjoying this tag as I know that the real me is diametrically opposite.

Who is your biggest critic?

Myself. I end up seeing all the wrongs and that’s why I prefer to detach myself from my movies once they’re completed.

Have you ever approached a director for a role?

A filmmaker will eventually come to you if you are suitable for his film. I believe in destiny. Every good filmmaker is selfish when it comes to his craft and he won’t compromise on that.

You are vocal about your opinion regarding the workings of Malayalam cinema.

Most scripts are being made for middle-aged heroes. I still don’t think we have enough actors in Malayalam cinema. Lots of actors are misfits. Only if this scenario changes can actors like us find a place there.

Last year’s state award for Vasthavam didn’t go down well with a certain section of the industry.

I know many felt I didn’t deserve it, considering I was the youngest actor in the history of Malayalam cinema to have received it. But awards don’t really matter to me. After all, it is the opinion of a few cryptic members of the jury and not the general public.