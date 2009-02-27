The scenic area surrounding the Athirappilly waterfalls under the Vazhachal Forest Division in Thrissur district which was once a favourite location for the filmmakers across the country, is turning out to be an unlucky spot.

The latest incident that forced a film unit to leave the place in a hurry was the injury suffered to the heroine and her dupe while shooting a scene in Ram Gopal Varma’s adventure flick ‘Aagyadh’.

The bizarre incident occurred on Monday when Varma was shooting a fight scene for the climax of the film in the Pugalappara forest where the hero and his lover had to jump from a tree into an adjacent pond. While the hero jumped perfectly, the heroine - Nisha Kothari - was left writhing in pain in the attempt with a fractured ankle.

She apparently suffered injuries after landing on a rock beneath the water.

The actress was taken to the St James’ Hospital at Chalakkudy and later sent back to Mumbai with her leg wrapped in bandage.

Interestingly, the same scene was virtually repeated on Tuesday when a dupe, who replaced the heroine for the shot, ended up with a couple of fractures in her leg while performing the jump. She was also taken to the hospital.

With almost 75 percent of the shooting completed in Sri Lanka, the crew had been at Athirappilly for the last three weeks.

After the twin mishaps, the crew decided that enough was enough and trotted off to Mumbai. The climax and a song sequence are yet to be filmed.

The shooting will continue at Athirappilly after a month as the injured Nisha has been advised to take rest for the period, said Mani Chalakkudy, the production manager for the film.

In a similar incident three months ago, noted Tamil filmmaker Maniratnam had to pack up his shooting for the film `Ravan’ when the Forest officials found the crew violating Forest rules.

The film in which Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai donned the lead roles, was wound up abruptly after the officials instructed them to do so.