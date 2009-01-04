THE Kannada film industry celebrated 75 years in 2008. But sadly, business-wise the industry had little to celebrate. Producers and artistes are hoping that this year performs better. The

audience too are expecting good entertainment.

And with the number of films lined-up for release, the audiences will have no excuse to miss any. Dubai Babu, Raj...the showman, Bhimoos Bang Bang Kids, Gulaama, Ambaari, Kempa, Chikpete Saachagalu, Nanda,

Kiran Bedi and Cheluveye Ninne Noodalu.

Dubai Babu is a re-make of Telugu box-office hit Dubai Seenu. Upendra plays the lead role while glamorous girls Nikita and Salony are the heroines. Producer Shailendra Babu is determined to achieve hatrick with this film.

His earlier films Gowramma and Kutumba (both re-makes of Telugu films) had completed

100-day screening at many theatres in Karnataka. Incidentally, director Naganna had handled the megaphone for these films and Upendra played the lead role.

The other film Bhimoos Bang Bang Kids

is considered as one of the big budget films. Director S V Rajendra Singh Babu took more than a year to complete it. The speciality of

this film is that Babu has roped in many heroes and heroines to appear in a special song sequence. Upendra, Parvathi Melton and

Ramya are the main star cast.

Kannada female superstar Malashree’s much awaited action-oriented film, Kiran Bedi, is slated to release by the end of January. Malashree’s husband Ramu has invested lot of money in this film to ensure a comeback with a bang.

“I am hesitant about whether I can do justice or not, but I am sure about audience receiving me well. Previously too, they had received my action-oriented films well,” says Malashree. She made her debut in the immensely successful Nanjundi Kalyana more than 15 years ago.

Director Prem, who directed successful films like Kariya and Jogi but failed miserably with his third film Preethi Yeke Bhoomimelidhe, is determined to prove his mettle with the film Raj...the showman. Puneeth Rajkumar is his hero. Producer Anekal Balaraj, who made Kariya, is leaving no stone unturned to see his son Santosh on the silver screen. Balaraj made millions with Kempa in which Santosh is hero while debutante director Jagadeesh handled the megaphone.

Shivarajkumar, for whom success was elusive last year expects this year to be lucky for him. His film Nanda, based on a real life incident, is expected to hit the silver screen later this month. His other films are Bhagyada Balegaara directed by Om Sai Prakash, Cheluveye Ninne Noodalu, produced by N M Suresh. It is expected to be shot across the Seven Wonders of the World.

