Except for a song shooting for the film `Nuvve Naa Sakhi with the caption `Fixayipoyanu has been completed.

The film has Sangeethas younger brother Parimal and Sandhya of `Premisthe fame in the lead. Kanmani of `Naa Upiri fame is the director. “We have shot the film in Hyderabad, Chennai, Ooty and Bangkok. With the picturisation of hero introduction song on Golconda Fort under the choreography of Ashok Raj, shooting will be wound up by January 26, said Bharani, who is producing the film under Srivaru Films banner, detailing the films progress on the sets of the film at Nanakramguda Ramanaidu Studios in the city.

"D Imans music and cinematography by Anji are the plus points for the film, he added. Audio of the film is to be released on February 14 in connection with Valentines Day.

“This is a love story between a responsible girl and a guy who wants to enjoy teenage life. Kota Srinivasa Rao and Sankarabharanam Rajyalakshmis roles have been designed with a touch of variety, said Kanmani. Hero Parimal termed it a film with varied emotions. Sandhya hoped that like her previous Telugu films `Premisthe and `Annavaram, it will also become a superhit. Sampath Nandi has penned the dialogues. Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar and Bandaru Danayya has penned the lyrics.