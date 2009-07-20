Arun Vijay’s comeback film Malai Malai had a grand audio launch a few weeks ago with none other than Suriya and Vaali gracing the occasion. Now the film, starring Vedhika, Prakash Raj and Prabhu, is gearing for release and Arun Vijay is a busy man. But for a different reason. Since the film is being produced by his father-in–law Dr Mohan (under the banner Feather Touch Entertainments), Arun is involved in a charity move undertaken by the production house. Says Arun, “The first day’s first show collection across the state will be given for charity. We have also planned to give three ambulances in three towns of the state. Apart from this, we are asking people and NGOs to come forward with their requests so that we can donate the money for worthy causes. The process is on and will be in full swing before the release.”

One has heard of charity premieres and film shows for a cause, but looks like the makers of Malai Malai are going several steps ahead with such a move. Will the blessings of the needy bring a shower of much needed good luck for Arun Vijay? Let’s hope so!

