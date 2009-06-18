The news is doing rounds that gorgeous Nayantara has reduced his fee from whopping 1 crore to Rs 65 lacs only for her ongoing Telugu film Anjanevulu, directed by Parasuram and with Ravi Teja playing the hero. There is a buzz that the actress is facing a tough competition with her younger counterparts in Tamannah and Anushka. Even her recent flop films isn’t also helping her career. But according to the closed ones to Nayantara, the diva has reduced her fee only to help the producers in this period of recession. Well, it would be difficult for us to figure out Nayantara’s reduction theory but this theory surely must have bought a relief to the producers.