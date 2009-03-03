Artiste Silambarasan’s greatest strength ought to be his supreme confidence. Film frat and the media might argue that his confidence, bordering on insolence, may well be his biggest weakness as well, but there’s no denying that Silambarasan is quite as heroic in words off screen as he is in his films too.

The actor, known best for commercial flicks, takes a turn with his current project, 'Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya', which is being directed by Gautham Menon. “Both of us wanted a change from our type of films. I wanted to do a love story like 'Minnale' and asked Gautham if we could work on a script like that. And then we agreed on this script,” he says. Trisha plays his love interest in the film.

But this change in genre doesn’t seem to have stemmed from boredom for commercial flicks. “I can always reach out to the elite. But I believe I must be identifiable by the masses,” he explains, adding that Silambattam, which film critics largely reviled, was a box office success and took him to the masses. But doing such mass flicks haven’t been commercial compromises alone, avers the actor, adding that he enjoys playing the part. “They are long standing films for any actor. I revel in doing them,” is his response.

But Silambarasan isn’t just about prancing around tress and performing swashbuckling stunts, and he knows it himself. An accomplished dancer and an equally entertaining singer, Silambarasan has forayed into other realms of entertainment, from film editing to direction. Or he ‘knows international filmmaking very well’, as he would put it himself. “I’ve formally learnt all these aspects of filmmaking but I don’t see the need to prove my knowledge in them always,” he then reasons.

But it’s clearly not for nothing that he has trained himself in all these areas, as later revealed by Silambarasan himself. Ask him if he wants to be the next superstar and pat comes the reply. “The era of the Superstars was a decade ago. I dream of being more than a superstar. I think it’s important that one knows many areas of filmmaking to make it big next. Kollywood’s next big trend will be being multifaceted,” confidently says the actor, singer, director, producer, scriptwriter and dancer.

‘All stories mirror real life’

“There’s a real life story in every film of mine,” Simbu explains, when asked if Kettavan is inspired from his personal life. “But no, Kettavan has nothing whatsoever to do with my own life,” he then adds.

Kettavan has been a project in the pipeline for almost two years, but the artiste is confident that it will be completed soon. “I’m going to resume work on it after completing 'Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya' and 'Po Da Po Di',” he reveals. As for all the news about Sneha and Sneha Ullal being part of the project, he brushes them off as baseless rumours.

‘Po Da Po Di, my next’

“Po Da Po Di has not been shelved. We have not been able to shoot for this film because the climate in Toronto isn’t conducive for shooting now. We can shoot only after August, by when I should be done with VTV,” he explains.

