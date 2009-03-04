The film `Ee Vayasulo’ featuring Sunny and Yamini in the lead is being shot at a brisk pace. Rayala Ramesh, a student of Brahmanandam when the latter was working as a lecturer in Athili, is directing the film. The film’s audio was released at a recent function.‘‘Except two songs, talkie of the film has been completed.

Recently two songs in the film have been shot in Pattaya in Thailand,’’ said Pasupuleti Suneel Kumar Reddy who is producing the film under Pasupuleti’s Productions banner.

‘‘Though it is a small budget film we have shot some of the sequences abroad.

The film is all about teenage life,’’ said the director. Shambu Prasad has scored the music. Heroine Yamini said that she was the finalist of Kingfisher Talent Hunt organized by director Teja a couple of years ago. The film is expected to hit the screens in April.