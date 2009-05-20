Home Entertainment Tamil

Double bonanza for Meenakshi

Meenakshi who made her sizzling presence felt in the Ajmal starrer Taxi 4777 is back with Lawrence in \'Rajadhi Raja\'. The gal is on cloud nine after her movie released last week. Talking to Ex

Published: 20th May 2009 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2012 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Meenakshi who made her sizzling presence felt in the Ajmal starrer Taxi 4777 is back with Lawrence in 'Rajadhi Raja'. The gal is on cloud nine after her movie released last week. Talking to Expresso about the film she says, “Previously my role was less interesting and&nbsp; shorter than what it is right now. But after shooting for two days, director Shakti and hero Lawrence&nbsp; decided to&nbsp; increase my character and spice it up. I feel that my role in&nbsp; Rajathiraja is my best character till now. And I am sure audiences will enjoy it.” Meenakshi plays a bubbly childlike girl with four bodyguards.

But the change was not exactly welcomed initially. Says she, “When Shakti sir told me for the first time that my character has been changed I was upset, angry and restless. But after I started shooting I was so happy that it&nbsp; has been changed. In addition, previously my character had only one song but later&nbsp; one more song was added, which is a remix number.” The remix was shot in AVM and in Courtrallam. The other duet was shot in Munnar.

Meenakshi is celebrating a double bonanza this weekend. Her birthday falls on 23 May and the lady is planning to do something different. “Like every year, I want to go to the temple on my birthday. But this time I want to donate something for orphan children as well.” She has already started shopping for the big day.

rinkoo2005@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp