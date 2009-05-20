Double bonanza for Meenakshi

Meenakshi who made her sizzling presence felt in the Ajmal starrer Taxi 4777 is back with Lawrence in 'Rajadhi Raja'. The gal is on cloud nine after her movie released last week. Talking to Expresso about the film she says, “Previously my role was less interesting and shorter than what it is right now. But after shooting for two days, director Shakti and hero Lawrence decided to increase my character and spice it up. I feel that my role in Rajathiraja is my best character till now. And I am sure audiences will enjoy it.” Meenakshi plays a bubbly childlike girl with four bodyguards.

But the change was not exactly welcomed initially. Says she, “When Shakti sir told me for the first time that my character has been changed I was upset, angry and restless. But after I started shooting I was so happy that it has been changed. In addition, previously my character had only one song but later one more song was added, which is a remix number.” The remix was shot in AVM and in Courtrallam. The other duet was shot in Munnar.

Meenakshi is celebrating a double bonanza this weekend. Her birthday falls on 23 May and the lady is planning to do something different. “Like every year, I want to go to the temple on my birthday. But this time I want to donate something for orphan children as well.” She has already started shopping for the big day.

